(Editor’s note: Due to time constraints, The Era was unable to run the following results in Tuesday’s paper.)
COUDERSPORT — On Wednesday, the Coudersport track team had a dominating sweep as they hosted Oswayo Valley and Smethport. The boys team beat OV 121-18, and bested Smethport 82-68, while the girls won against OV 92-41 and topped the Lady Hubbers 100-45.
Kevin Sherry was the only athlete to triple on the day, finishing first in the 800 meter dash, 1,600 meter dash and 3,200 dash for the Falcons. For the Hubbers, Alex Cole won the 110 and 300 hurdles, while Justin Dunn finished first in both the 100 dash and 200 dash. Ryan Pelchy was the third Hubber to double, winning the long jump and triple jump.
For the girls, three Lady Falcons found multiple victories on the day. Savannah Gill won the 100 and 200 meter dash, while Madyson Dubots-Angood earned first in the discus and javelin. Hallie Rigas won the high jump and triple jump. Faith Miller doubled for the Lady Hubbers in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles.
BOYS AT COUDERSPORT
100: Garoe (S) :11.9, 200: Dunn (S) :24.7, 400: Dunn (S) :54.9, 800: Sherry (C) 2:01.3, 1,600: Sherry (C) 4:26.9, 3,200: Sherry (C) 9:57.3, 400 relay: Smethport :48.4, 1,600 relay: Coudersport 3:54.2, 3,200 relay: Coudersport 9:40.2 110 hurdles: Cole (S) :17.3, 300 hurdles: Cole (S) :46.6, long jump: Conyer (C) 18-7.5, Pelchy (S) 18-7.5, triple jump: Pelchy (S) 36-2, high jump: Batterson (C) 5-4, shot put: Kellert (C) 39-8, discus: Ayers (C) 120-11, pole vault: Niclean (S) 9-6, javelin
: Sherry (C) 134-3
GIRLS
AT COUDERSPORT
100: Gill (C) :13.7, 200: Gill (C) :28.1, 400: Popchek (C) 1:07.8, 800: Chambers (C) :2:43.8, 1,600: Mehl (OV) 5:28.5, 3,200: Line (S) 15:31.2, 400 relay: Coudersport :54.5, 1,600 relay: Coudersport 4:44.1, 3,200 relay: Coudersport 11:40.2 100 hurdles: Miller (S) :18.9, 300 hurdles: Miller (S) 59.3, long jump: Miller-Geiger (OV) 14-11, triple jump: Rigas (C) 31-4, high jump: Rigas (C) 4-7, George (OV) 4-7, shot put: Myers (C) 34-1, discus: Dubots-Angood (C) 87-7, pole vault: Burrows (C) 7-0, javelin
: Dubots-Angood (C) 96-51
Coudersport 115, Northern Potter 36, Oswayo Valley 17, boys
Coudersport 98, Oswayo Valley 52, Northern Potter 17, girls
COUDERSPORT — Facing off against NoPo and OV, the Falcons defended their home turf, as the boys and girls teams both won by comfortable margins.
Noah Sherman of NoPo and Kevin Sherry of Coudy both tripled on the day. Sherman won the 100 dash, 200 dash and 400 dash, and Sherry won the 800 dash, 1600 dash and 3200 dash. Sawyer Batterson also doubled for the Falcons, winning the 110 hurdles and high jump.
Savannah Gill found first place finishes in three events for the Lady Falcons, winning the 100 and 200 meter dash, as well as being a part of the 4x100 relay team that took gold. Marcie Popchek and Hallie Rigas were also a part of that team, and both doubled as well. Popcheck also won the 400 meter dash while Rigas came in first in the triple jump for Coudy. Lily Clinger doubled for Coudy in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.
BOYS
AT COUDERSPORT
100: Sherman (NP) :11.8, 200: Sherman (NP) :24.0, 400: Sherman (NP) :54.1, 800: Sherry (C) 2:01.3, 1,600: Sherry (C) 4:26.9, 3,200: Sherry (C) 9:51.3, 400 relay: Coudersport :50.5, 1,600 relay: Coudersport 3:54.2, 3,200 relay: Coudersport 9:40.2 110 hurdles: Batterson (C) :18.8, 300 hurdles: Smith (NP) :24.0, long jump: Conyer (C) 18-7.5, triple jump: Dunn (C) 33-7.5, high jump: Batterson (C) 5-4, shot put: Keller (C) 39-8, discus: Ayers (C) 120-11, pole vault: Delp (C) 8-6, javelin
: Sherry (C) 134-3
GIRLS
AT COUDERSPORT
100: Gill (C) :13.7, 200: Gill (C) :28.1, 400: Popchek (C) 1:07.4, 800: Chambers (C) 2:43.8, 1,600: Mehl (OV) 5:28.5, 3,200: Martin (NP) 13:59.9, 400 relay: Coudersport (Gill, Welsh, Rigas, Popchek) :54.5, 1,600 relay: Coudersport 4:44.1, 3,200 relay: Coudersport 11:40.2, 100 hurdles: Clinger (C) :23.4, 300 hurdles: Clinger (C) :59.3, long jump: Miller-Geiger (OV) 14-11, triple jump: Rigas (C) 31-4, high jump: George (OV) 4-7, shot put: Myers (C) 34-1, discus: Dubots-Angood (C) 87-7, pole vault: Burrows (C) 7-0, javelin: Dubots-Angood (C) 95-5.2