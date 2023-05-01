ERIE — On a tough day to compete, the Bradford boys and girls track and field teams traveled to Erie as part of the McDowell invitational. The girls found a third place finish, while the boys placed number seven.
The girls earned bronze with 93.5 points, losing to DuBois who ended with 117 points. Korie Dixon led the Lady Owls by finishing in the top five multiple times. Individually, Dixon finished third in the discus and fourth in the 800 run, while being a part of the first place finishing 4x100 relay team that also consisted of Emma Swanson, Caitlyn Taylor and Madi Cowburn.
Corignani found a first place finish in the 100 hurdles and Swanson found bronze in the 300 hurdles. Taylor found a fourth place finish in the 1,600 run, while Eliana Curcio found bronze in the high jump. Abbigail Schleicher came in third place in the 200 meter dash.
We are very proud of the girls’ efforts in all the events,” said Bradford girls head coach Larry Stillman. “If we can finally get some decent weather we think we can really show what we can do.”
For the boys, McDowell was a runaway winner finishing with 192 points, while the Owls scored 47 points.
“We had a few guys who really wanted to compete,” said Bradford head coach Thomas Tessena, “and they did so despite bad weather conditions.”
Chase Wineberg stood out on the day, placing in all four of his events with three personal bests. He took fifth in the 110M high hurdles in a time of :17.06 despite having to run into a very strong wind. Wineberg also took fifth in the triple jump with another personal best of 38’6.5”, while also tying his best mark in the high jump of 5’9” for another fifth place and also took sixth in the long jump with 19’0”.
Manny Diaz placed second in both the 1600Mand the 3200M and Joe Caruso placed eighth in the 1600M and ninth in the 3200M for another personal best mark. The Owls 4x400M relay team of Danny Marasco, Leo Paterniti, Lucas Johnson, and Brayden Friar capped off the day with a second place finish of 3:44.83, their best time of the year. Friar ran a :52.0 split to almost beat McDowell. Logan Kohler made the finals of the 110M high hurdles and ran a personal best time in the finals of 17.66 to take seventh. Kohler also placed twelfth in the 300M intermediate hurdles in 47.58.
Marasco placed ninth in the long jump and eleventh in the triple jump. Marcus Terwilliger competed in the triple jump and the high jump.
“We did do a little better against DuBois, who beat us on Tuesday, but we didn’t do as well as we could have,” said Tessena. “Districts are now right around the corner of May 19 and we have to improve if we are going to be competitive in that meet.
The Owls next meet is our second and final home meet with Elk County on Tuesday, which will be Bradford’s senior night. The meet will start about 3:45 with several of the field events, with the introductions of the seniors and their parents will begin after the 4x100 meter relay which should be close to 5:00 p.m.