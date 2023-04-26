DUBOIS — The Bradford track team narrowly lost to DuBois as they traveled to take on the Beavers, with the boys losing 85-65 and the girls losing by an even slimmer margin of 78.5-71.5.
The boys were led by Manny Diaz, Brayden Friar and Dan Marasco, who all tripled. Diaz found first place finishes in the 800 meter dash, 1,600 meter dash and 3,200 meter dash, while Friar won the 400 as well as a part of the 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams. Marasco was part of the winning 4x400 relay team and also won the long jump and triple jump. Lucas Johnson and Leo Paterniti both doubled in the 4x800 and 4x400.
On the girls side, Abby Schlercher tripled in the 200 and 400 meter dash, as well as winning as part of the 4x400 relay team. Alexia Corignani and Emma Swanson both doubled for the Lady Owls, both winning in the 4x100 relay, while Corignani also won the 100 hurdles and Swanson won the 4x400 relay. Sophia Asp doubled in the shot put and discus. Maddy Cowbern found two top finishes in the 100 meter dash and 400 relay.
“Every year its a close meet. Some years we win, others it’s DuBois. It’s always fun competing against them,” said Bradford girls track and field head coach Larry Stillman. “What hurt us was the fact that we haven’t had a meet in two weeks. Our two last week got cancelled because of the weather.”
The track teams will next travel to Erie for the McDowell Invitational on Friady.
BOYS
AT DUBOIS
100: Hanzely (D) 11.66, 200:Hanzley (D) 24.02, 400: Friar (B) 54.00, 800: Diaz (B) 2:05.62, 1,600: Diaz (B) 4:40.59, 3,200: Diaz (B) 10:28.62, 400 relay: Dubois :44.43, 1,600 relay: Bradford (Paterniti, Caruso, Johnson, Friar) 3:50.0, 3,200 relay: Bradford (Paterniti, Marasco Caruso, Johnson, Friar) 9:19. 110 hurdles: Chichava (D) :17.3, 300 hurdles: Chichava (D) :45.64, long jump: Marasco (B) 18-9 , triple jump: Marasco (B) 39-2.5 , high jump: Voss (D) 5-4, shot put: Stowe (D) 41-8, discus: Donbroski (D) 1:08.1, pole vault: Burkett (D) 11-9, javelin: Becker (D) 1-29.7
GIRLS
AT DUBOIS 100: Cowbern (B) :13.3, 200: Schlercher (B) :27.64, 400: Schlerscher (B) 1:02.38, 800: Roemer (D) 2:27.8, 1,600: Roemer (D) 5:37.1, 3,200: Roemer (D) 12:11.9, 400 relay: Bradford 51.01 ( Little, Corignani, Swanson, Cowbern), 1,600 relay: Bradford 4:20.77 (Swanson, Dixon, Prince, Schlercher), 3,200 relay: Dubois 10 41.0, 100 hurdles: Corignani (B) :16.23, 300 hurdles: Fontaine (D) :51.02, long jump: Stroka (D) 16-9.5, triple jump: Stroka (D) 35-8, high jump: Crabtree (D) 4-10, shot put: Asp (B) 29-11, discus: Asp (B) 92-8, pole vault: Vesifio (D) 7-6, javelin: Prouty 94-9 (D)
Kane 117,
Otto-Eldred 48, boys
Otto-Eldred 84,
Kane 65, girls
DUKE CENTER — The Kane track and field team found split results as they traveled to face the Terrors. The boys team dominated the field of competition, with multiple athletes finding multiple first place finishes, while the Lady Wolves narrowly lost to O-E.
BOYS
AT DUKE CENTER 100: West (K) :11.78, 200: Haight (K) :24.86, 400: Byham (K) :57.78, 800: Illerbraun (K) 2:15, 1,600: Illerbraun (K) 5:11, 3,200: Rook (K) 12:36, 400 relay: Otto-Eldred (May, Ellison, Aldrich, Mouleir) :55.95, 1,600 relay: Kane (Illerbraun, Byham, Haight, Jenson) 4:09, 3,200 relay: Otto-Eldred (Ellison, Finlan, Aldrich, Moulier) 110 hurdles: Maholic (O-E) :16.8, 300 hurdles: Maholic (O-E) 43.85, long jump: Lundeen (K) 21-6.5, triple jump: Zampogna (K) 43-9, high jump: Lundeen (K) 6-5, shot put: Brown (K) 45-7, discus: Huber (K) 127-1, pole vault: Bell (K) 11-6, javelin: Plants (K) 76-4
GIRLS
AT DUKE CENTER 100: Bartley (K) :14.08, 200: Kriner (O-E) :32.4, 400: Roos (O-E) 1:17, 800: Yasurek (K) 2:43, 1,600: Rosenswie (O-E) 6:27, 3,200: Rosenswie (O-E) 13:36, 400 relay: Otto-Eldred (Close, Bell, Kriner, Schuessler), 1,600 relay: Kane (Yasurek, Steven, Dinger, Anderson) 4:55.0, 3,200 relay: Kane (Anderson, Dinger, Wimer, Yasurek) 11:09.6, 100 hurdles: Steven (K) :18.08, 300 hurdles: Close (O-E) :53.32, long jump: Bentley (K) 14-3, triple jump: Schuessler (O-E) 32-1.25, high jump: Gordon (O-E) 4-0, shot put: Snyder (K) 27-9, discus: Costanzo (K) 98-10, pole vault: Schuessler (O-E) 8-0, javelin: Costanzo (K) 88-1
Port Allegany 84, Elk County Catholic 61, boys
Elk County Catholic 105, Port Allegany 35, girls
ST. MARYS — The Gators split their meet with the Crusaders, with the boys pulling out a close victory, while the women fell by a large deficit.
Jett Ruding led Port, doubling in the 400 meter dash and 3,200 relay, while Austin Schott doubled in the triple jump and long jump. Petyon Stiles won both the 100 and 200 meter dash for Port in the boys’ win. Adam Straub doubled for the Crusaders in the high jump and 800 meter dash.
For the Lady Gators, Olivia Schott finished first in the 100 meter dash and Kailey Bartlett earned first in the pole vault.
BOYS
AT ST MARYS 100: Stiles (PA) :11.9, 200: Stiles (PA) :25.4, 400: Ruding (PA) :61.1, 800: Straub (EC) 2:21.5, 1,600: Lanzel (EC) 5:20.8, 3,200: Wolfe (EC) 11:39.5, 400 relay: Port Allegany (Sherwood, Kisler, Kaple, Pearsall) :53.9, 1,600 relay: Elk County Catholic 1:07.1, 3,200 relay: Port Allegany (Clark, Ruding, Ault, Nichols) 9:31.9, 100 hurdles: Toncich (EC) :18.1, 300 hurdles: Urmann (EC) :44.7, long jump: Schott (PA) 17-10, triple jump: Schott (PA) 38-11, high jump: Straub (EC) 5-2, shot put: Freer (PA) 37-7, discus: Wilfong (PA) 106-10, pole vault: Hamilton (PA) 10-6, javelin: Veilleux (PA) 118-2
GIRLS
AT ST MARYS
100: Schott (PA) 33-3.5, 200: Sloff (EC) :28.7, 400: Bille (EC) :64.1, 800: Neubert (EC) 2:27.7, 1,600: Neubert (EC) 5:29.8, 3,200: Bille (EC) 12:57.0, 400 relay: Elk County Catholic 56.6, 1,600 relay: Elk County Catholic 4:41.7, 3,200 relay: Elk County Catholic 10:44.9, 110 hurdles: Newton (EC) :18.0, 300 hurdles: Straub :50.4, long jump: Sloff (EC) 16-0, triple jump: Straub (EC) 33-1.5, high jump: Newton (EC) 4-6, shot put: Newton (EC), discus: Newton (EC) 83-11, pole vault: Kailey Bartlett (PA) 7-0, javelin: Newton (EC) 119-1