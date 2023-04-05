The Bradford tennis team got two wins early on in their season, beating Johnsonburg twice in the midst of a double header, 6-1 and 4-3 respectively.
In the first matchup of the day, the Owls won all but one set, led by Steven Williams in the first singles who won 8-5. Peyton Haight, second singles, and Max Shaw, third singles, also won their face offs, while Cooper Haight got his first varsity start, and win, in a 8-2 victory.
The first doubles team of Gabe Tate and Michell Strauss took down the Rams 8-2, before Owen Manion and Landon Lohrman, first time starters for both, won 8-1 to seal the win.
In the second half of the double header, the Owls once again steamrolled through the singles, winning three-out-of-the-four sets by six or more points.
In the doubles, Bradford did not have as much luck as they did early on, with the third doubles team of Luke Kerr and Austin Tingley winning the only set of three by a score of 8-1.
“I’m excited about all of the guys that were able to play in the first varsity match,” said Bradford head coach Doug Atteberry. “We’re excited to get a couple of wins and get prepared for Brockway on Tuesday.”