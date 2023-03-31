With the goal of returning to the District 9 tournament, the Bradford tennis team got off to a strong start, downing annual powerhouse St. Marys for the first time in several years by a score of 5-2.
The Owls split their singles matchup, with Steven Williams losing to the Dutch’s Luke Anderson in the first singles in two sets, 6-2 and 6-1. Peyton Haight, in the Owls’ second singles, would lose his first set 1-6 but fought in the second against St. Marys’ Dawson Krug before falling 7-5.
From there, the Owls would rally, with Max Shaw winning the third singles with a 6-3 and a 6-0 sweep, and Mitch Strauss dominating in the fourth singles, beating Dean Rakeski in two sets, both ending with Strauss ahead 6-2.
Facing a lack of players on the day, the Dutchmen had to forfeit their third doubles, giving the Owls an easy point out of the gates. Bradford’s first doubles team of Gabe Tate and Mitchell Strauss would come out with a narrow victory, beating Krug and Blake Hoffman 9-7, while the Owls’ second doubles team of Ward Kennedy and Shawa would also find an 8-4 win over Blake Hoffman and Riley Brennan.
“This was a great win for us. There is a lot of enthusiasm surrounding the team,” said Bradford head coach Doug Atteberry. “Everyone was excited to get this win and to work towards the next one.”