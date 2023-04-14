DUKE CENTER — Thursday’s girls track and field tri-meet at Otto-Eldred couldn’t have finished much closer.
Despite a triple by Julianna Cole and double by Teah Howard, the Smethport girls dropped two close ones, falling to Port Allegany, 75-72, and to O-E, 77-72.
Julianna Cole led the Lady Hubbers by tripling in the 400-meter dash while running a leg on the victorious 1600 and 3200-meter relay teams. Teah Howard doubled by winning the 800 and adding a leg to the 3200 relay.
O-E was led by Brooke Close, who tripled by winning the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles while adding a leg to the 400 relay. Rowan Kriner and Anna Schuessler each also contributed to the relay, while Kriner won the 200 and Schuessler won the pole vault.
Port’s lone double winner was Olivia Schott, who won the long jump and triple jump.
GIRLS AT DUKE CENTER
100: Maddison (PA) 14.33, 200: Kriner (O-E) 30.89, 400: Cole (S) 1:12.16, 800: Howard (S) 2:59.95, 1,600: Mieir (PA) 6:30, 3,200: Rosenswie (O-E) 14:43, 400 relay: Otto-Eldred (Close, Bell, Kriner, Schuessler) 55.62, 1,600 relay: Smethport (Line, Miller, Himes, Cole), 3,200 relay: Smethport (Goodman, Cole, Howard, Edgar) 12:45.8 100 hurdles: Close (O-E) 17.71, 300 hurdles: Close (O-E) 52.42, long jump: Schott (PA) 15-7.5, triple jump: Schott (PA) 31-9, high jump: Lutz (S) 4-4, shot put: Learn (S) 28-3, discus: English (O-E) 76-9, pole vault: Schuessler (O-E) 8-0, javelin: Smith (PA) 93-0
Cameron County 68, Oswayo Valley 48, boys
Northern Potter 59, Oswayo Valley 45, boys
Northern Potter 67, Cameron County 59, boys
Cameron County 68, Oswayo Valley 64, girls
Oswayo Valley 80, Northern Potter 38, girls
Cameron County 87, Northern Potter 45, girls
SHINGLEHOUSE — Hosting Cameron County and Northern Potter, the Oswayo Valley boys and girls track team found a tough field of competition. The boys lost to both the Red Raiders and the Panthers, while the girls found a split victory, coming out on top of NoPo.
NoPo’s Noah Sherman found his way to the podium the most for the boys, getting four first place finishes in the 100, 200 and 400 dash, as well as in the 4x400 relay. Alongside him for the Panthers was Nolen Smith, who doubled in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, Joseph Lehman, who also doubled in the 800 dash and 4x400 relay, and Levi Lampman, who doubled in the 4x400 relay and shot put.
The Green Wave’s Andrew Coriaty doubled in the 1,600 and 3,200 while Abram Cook finished first in both the long jump and javelin. Kyle Earle won the discus and high jump for CC, while Isaac Nichols doubled in the 4x100 relay and triple jump.
For the girls, Charlotte Austin-Keech found four victories for OV in the 100, 200 and 400 dash as well as the 4x400 relay. Cheyenne Mehl tripled in the 800 dash, 1,600 dash and the 4x400 relay and Rebecca Martin doubled in the 3,200 dash and 3,200 relay for OV.
CC had three athletes finish with multiple wins, with Aubree Lorenzo winning the 300 hurdles, the long jump and triple jump, while Trinity Earle won in discus and shot put. Mackenzie Hooftallen finished first in the 110 hurdles and 4x100 relay.
BOYS AT SHINGLEHOUSE
100: Sherman (NP) :12.08, 200: Sherman (NP) :25.29, 400: Sherman (NP) 57.76, 800: Lehamn (NP) 2:29.87, 1,600: Coriaty (OV) 5:03, 3,200: Coriaty (OV) 11:20, 400 relay: Cameron County (Kossman, Nichols, Novak, Pearsall), 1,600 relay: Northern Potter (Sherman, Lehman, Lampman, Wallaski), 3,200 relay: N/A, 110 hurdles: Smith (NP) :20.31, 300 hurdles: Smith (NP) :46.47, long jump: Cook (OV) 17-8.25, triple jump: Nichols (CC) 32-1, high jump: Earle (CC) 5-5, shot put: Lampman (NP) 35-4.5, discus: Earle (CC) 65-10.5, pole vault: N/A, javelin: Cook (OV) 139-9.5 GIRLS AT SHINGLEHOUSE
100: Austin-Keech (OV) :13.89, 200: Austin-Keech (OV) :29.07, 400: Austin-Keech (OV) 1:07.58, 800: Mehl (OV) 2:44.18, 1,600: Mehl (OV) 5:47, 3,200: Martin (NP) 14:39, 400 relay: Cameron County (Willhite, Hooftallen, Skillman, Robinson), 1,600 relay: Oswayo Valley (Austin-Keech, Cook, Taylor, Mehl), 3,200 relay: Northern Potter (Thompson, Cady, Martin, Hyde) 100 hurdles: Hooftallen (CC) :22.00, 300 hurdles: Lorenzo (CC) :58.26, long jump: Lorenzo (CC) 14-8.5, triple jump: Lorenzo (CC) 31-1.5, high jump: George (OV) 4-7, shot put: Earle (CC) 32-2, discus: Earle (CC) 89-5, pole vault: n/a, javelin: Mourer (OV) 84-9.5
Coudersport 80,
Sheffield 69, boys
Coudersport 81,
Sheffield 58, girls
COUDERSPORT — Hosting Sheffield, the Falcons swept through their dual meet at home, with several members of the track and field team finding multiple wins.
On the boys side, Kevin Sherry quadrupled in the 800 and 3,200 dash, as well as both the 1,600 relay and 3,200 relay. Lucus McNeal tripled in the long jump, high jump and triple jump while Demar Seymour won both the 100 and 200 dash.
For the girls, Emma Chambers claimed four first place finishes in the 800 dash, 1,600 dash and both the 1,600 relay and 3,200 relay. Savannah Gil was also a part of the winning 1,600 relay, also claiming first in the 200 and 400 dash. Acie Greenman came in first in the 1,600 relay and 3,200 relay, while Hallie Rigas won both the long jump and triple jump. Sierra Myers doubled in the shot put and javelin.
BOYS AT COUDERSPORT
100: Seymour (S) :11.6, 200: Seymour (S) :24.0, 400: Conyer (C) :58.1, 800: K. Sherry (C) 2:04.2, 1,600: K. Sherry (C) 5:22.0, 3,200: K. Sherry (C) 11:03.02, 400 relay: Sheffield :47.9, 1,600 relay: Sheffield 4:01.8, 3,200 relay: Coudersport (Chang, Bryant, Gabroski, K. Sherry) 9:52.2, 110 hurdles: Batson (C) :18.5, 300 hurdles: Holden (S) :49.9, long jump: McNeal (S) 19-4, triple jump: McNeal (S) 37-1, high jump: McNeal (S) 5-8, shot put: Keller (C) 38-11, discus: Ayers (C) 116-5, pole vault: Dunn (C)8-0, javelin: P. Sherry (C) 145-6 GIRLS AT COUDERSPORT
100: Roell (S) :13.9, 200: Gill (C) :29.0, 400: Gill (C) 1:10.3, 800: Chambers (C) 2:59.9, 1,600: Chambers (C) 6:42.4, 3,200: Connolly (S) 20:15.9, 400 relay: Sheffield :56.8, 1,600 relay: Coudersport (Gil, Greenman, Chambers, Popchek), 3,200 relay: Coudersport (Greenman, Dubots-Angood, Chambers, Dunn) 12:19.2 100 hurdles: Benton (S) :19.6, 300 hurdles: Hoffman (S) :57.5, long jump: Rigas (C) 15-3, triple jump: Rigas (C) 31-5, high jump: Foster (S) 4-10, shot put: Myers (C) 35-5, discus: Wahlers (C) 99-10, pole vault: Burrous (C) 6-6, javelin: Myers (C) 106-7.5