ST. MARYS — In a pair of hotly contested meets, the Bradford boys and girls track and field teams each started their 2023 dual meet season with a victory, beating out District 9 Class 3A rival St. Marys.
Manny Diaz quadrupled for the Bradford boys in an 87-63 victory while Abbigail Schleicher and Alexia Corignani each tripled for the Lady Owls in their 82.33-66.66 win. The boys won 12 events and the girls claimed 10, but 2nd and 3rd-place finishes were equally important in fueling Tuesday’s decision.
“We had some improvement in most of the events and a lot of freshmen and newcomers scored points (Tuesday),” Bradford boys coach Tom Tessena said. “We have a lot of areas to work on if we are going to contend for the District title but we seem to be going in the right direction.”
Diaz swept the distance events, winning the 800, 1600 and 3200-meter runs while also teaming up with Brayden Frair, Leo Paterniti and Joe Caruso on the 3200 relay. Frair added victories in the 400 meters and 300 hurdles, as well.
Patrick French and Chase Wineberg each doubled for the Owls. French won the shot put and discus while Wineberg took the high jump and 110 hurdles. Danny Marasco added a Bradford victory in triple jump and Joe Cary won javelin.
Matthew Davis claimed SMA’s lone boys double, winning the 100 and 200-meter dashes.
Schleicher swept the sprints for the Bradford girls, winning the 100, 200 and 400 meters. Corignani, meanwhile, won the 100 hurdles and long jump while teaming up with Maddi Cowburn, Kelcie Little and Emma Swanson to win the 400 relay.
“It was nice to start the season with a win over a quality team, one with which we’re very closely matched,” Bradford girls coach Larry Stillman said. “One of the highlights was our (4x400-meter) relay team; that’s the fastest we’ve run in years and they’re just getting used to running together. We looked very strong in the sprints and the hurdles. We jumped well, had a lot of personal bsets in the jumps and the throwers continued their strong effort from Saturday.”
Caitlyn Taylor won the 3200 for Bradford and teamed with Jennifer Bouquin, Leila Bines and Bella Prince to win the 3200 relay. Sophia Asp added a win in shot put and Eliana Curcio won the triple jump.
Rylee Nicklas was SMA’s lone double winner, claiming the discus and javelin.
Despite the victories, Bradford left the meet with heavy hearts. Afterward, its coaching staff informed their student-athletes of Bob South’s death after the meet.
South was a long-standing influential member in the Bradford sports community. In addition to his service to the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic, he was a scoreboard operator at countless athletic events and a longtime PIAA track & field and cross country official.
He and Stillman shared a special connection.
“(South) and I were friends for 45 years,” Stillman said. “We want to honor him with our efforts throughout the season. He knew all of the kids. He will be greatly missed.”
BOYS AT ST. MARYS Bradford 87, St. Marys 63
100: Davis (SMA) 11.93, 200: Davis (SMA) 24.35, 400: Frair (B) 55.84, 800: Diaz (B) 2:01.93, 1,600: Diaz (B) 4:44.32, 3,200: Diaz (B) 10:15.64, 400 relay: St. Marys 46.7, 1,600 relay: St. Marys 3:42.83, 3,200 relay: Bradford (Frair, Paterniti, Caruso, Diaz) 8:25.33, 110 hurdles: Wineberg (B) 17.57, 300 hurdles: Frair (B) 48.23, long jump: Field (SMA) 20-0, triple jump: Marasco (B) 38-3, high jump: Wineberg (B) 5-9, shot put: French (B) 40-5.5, discus: French (B) 103-7.5, pole vault: McAnany (SMA) 9-0, javelin: Cary (B) 135-5 GIRLS AT ST. MARYS Bradford 82.33, St. Marys 66.66
100: Schleicher (B) 13.26, 200: Schleicher (B) 27.36, 400: Schleicher (B) 1:02.08, 800: Pistner (SMA) 2:18.46, 1,600: Frongz (SMA) 5:40.88, 3,200: Taylor (B) 13:01.67, 400 relay: Bradford (Cowburn, Little, Corignani, Swanson) 51.89, 1,600 relay: St. Marys 4:08.97, 3,200 relay: Bradford (Bouquin, Taylor, Bines, Prince) 11:29.91 100 hurdles: Corignani (B) 16.87, 300 hurdles: Caskey (SMA) 49.98, long jump: Corignani (B) 15-1.75, triple jump: Curcio (B) 31-1, high jump: Caskey (SMA) 4-10, shot put: Asp (B) 31-7, discus: Nicklas (SMA) 90-7.5, pole vault: Whitman (SMA) 8-0, javelin: Nicklas (SMA) 97-4
Smethport 103, Cameron County 45 (boys)
Smethport 80, Eisenhower 65 (boys)
Smethport 85, Cameron County 57 (girls)
Eisenhower 77, Smethport 69 (girls)
SMETHPORT — The Smethport track and field teams got off to a hot start, with the boys sweeping Cameron County and Eisenhower while the girls split the meet with a win over the Lady Red Raiders.
Carson Dunn led the Hubbers’ boys team by winning a whopping five events in the 400, 1600, 1,600 and 3,200 relay as well as the javelin. The Hubbers’ Alex Cole quadrupled in the 1,600 relay and 3,200 relay, as well as the 100 and 300 hurdles. Smethport also had four Hubbers double in the first win of the season.
For the girls, Faith Miller tripled in the 100 and 300 hurdles while also claiming first in the1,600 relay. Hannah Himes doubled in the 400 and 1,600 relay. Aubree Lorezno doubled for the Red Raiders in the long jump and triple jump and Aaralyn Robinson tripled in the 100, 200 and 400 relay.
The Hubbers’ next meet will be on April 13, when they face off against Port Allegany and Otto-Eldred.
BOYS AT SMETHPORT
100: Hannod (IE) :12.0, 200: Chambers (IE) :24.8, 400: Dunn (SM) :54.3 , 800: Furgeson (SM) 2:43, 1,600: Dunn (SM) 5:44.7, 3,200: Courtney (IE) 14:00, 400 relay: Eisenhower (Chambers, Mardilel, Mistretta, Wilkis) :49.5 , 1,600 relay: Smethport (Rothermel, Dunn, Cole, Dunn) 4:07.9 3,200 relay: Smethport (Furgeson, Dunn, Rothermel, Hendrickson) 10:40.9 ,110 hurdles: Cole (S) 17.6, 300 hurdles: Cole (S) 47.8, long jump: Pelchy (S) 17’, triple jump: Barert (E) 40’3”, high jump: Pelchy (S) 5”6’ , shot put: Bauer (E) 40’11”, discus: Penley (E) 106”11’, pole vault: McKean (S) 7’6”, javelin: Dunn (S) 123’ GIRLS AT SMETHPORT
100: Robinson (CC) 13.8, 200: Robinson (CC) 30.6, 400: Himes (S) 1:13, 800: Grosh (E) 2:50.7, 1,600: Grosh (E) 6:04.4, 3,200: Howard (S) 15:49, 400 relay: Cameron County (Gillman, Robinson, White, Hooftallen) 1:00.2, 1,600 relay: Smethport (Miller, Hungiville, Line, Himes) 4:59.4, 3,200 relay: Eisenhower (Bango, Reagie, Kathcart, Kellogg) 12:15.2 100 hurdles: Miller (S) 18.90, 300 hurdles: Miller (S) :56.2, long jump: Lorenzo (CC) 14-11, triple jump: Lorenzo (CC) 30-7, high jump: Mann (E) 4:08, shot put: Dunn (E) 32-10.5, discus: Dunn (E) 85-0, pole vault: Martin (E) 7-0, javelin: Lutz (S) 87-1.5
Coudersport 108, Northern Potter 31 (boys)
Coudersport 98, Otto-Eldred 51 (boys)
Coudersport 81, Otto-Eldred 64 (girls)
Coudersport 84, Northern Potter 28 (girls)
COUDERSPORT — Going head-to-head against Otto-Eldred and Northern Potter, the Coudersport track and field team came out ahead, with the girls sweeping and the boys splitting the day with NoPo.
The Lady Falcons were led by Savannah Gill, who tripled in the 100, 200 and 400, while Marry Burrows and Sierra Myers both doubled. Burrows claimed first in the long jump and triple jump, and Myers won in the javelin and shot put. NoPo’s Rebecca Martin doubled in the 1,600 and 3,200 and O-E’s Brooke Close tripled in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, as well as the high jump.
For the boys, Noah Sherwin led the Panthers by tripling in the 100, 200 and 400, and Kevin Sherry of Coudy tripled in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. O-E’s Blaize Maholic doubled in the 100 and 300 hurdles.
BOYS AT COUDERSPORT
100: Sherwin (NP) :12.0, 200: Sherwin (NP) 25.5, 400: Sherwin (NP) 54.5, 800: K. Sherry (CD) 2:04.1, 1,600: K. Sherry (CD) 4:32.3, 3,200: K. Sherry (CD) 9:56.0, 400 relay: Coudy :50.1, 1,600 relay: Coudy 4:02.4, 3,200 relay: Coudy 9:47.0 110 hurdles: Maholic (O-E) :17.6, 300 hurdles: Maholic (O-E) :46.3, long jump: Sh. Thomas (O-E) 19-8, triple jump: S. Thomas (O-E) 40-10, high jump: Batterson (CD) 5-4, shot put: Agres (CD) 41-2, discus: Rossman (CD) 104-0, pole vault: Delp (CD) 8-6, javelin: P. Sherry (CD) 144-9.5 GIRLS AT COUDERSPORT
100: Gill (CD) :13.5, 200: Gill (CD) :28.5, 400: Gill (CD) 1:07.8, 800: Chambers (CD) 2:56.1, 1,600: Martin (NP) 6:11.6, 3,200: Martin (NP) 13:31.4, 400 relay: Otto-Eldred :57.1, 1,600 relay: Coudy 5:11.4, 3,200 relay: Coudersport 12:04.0 100 hurdles: Close (O-E) :18.0, 300 hurdles: Close :55.0, long jump: Burrows (CD) 13-2, triple jump: Burrows (CD) 28-2, high jump: Close (O-E) 4-1, shot put: Myers (CD) 32-4, discus: Wahlers (CD) 94-7, pole vault: Schuessler (O-E) 7-6, javelin: Myers (CD) 129-5
Sheffield 91, Port Allegany 50 (boys)
Port Allegany 92, Oswayo Valley 42 (boys)
Port Allegany 72, Sheffield 64 (girls)
Oswayo Valley 73, Port Allegany 62 (girls)
SHEFFIELD — The Port Allegany boys and girls each found a win in Tuesday’s tri-meet against Sheffield and Oswayo Valley, while the OV girls claimed a win over Port, as well.
The Port girls were led by Olivia Schott, who tripled in the 110 hurdles, the long jump and the triple jump. Lily Lehmeir doubled in the 300 hurdles and 3200 relay. Charlotte Austin-Keech doubled for OV with top finishes in the 200 and 400.
For the boys, Sheffield dominated, with Leihden Wotorson doubling in the 100 and 400 relay, and Lucus McNeal tripling in the high jump, triple jump and long jump.
BOYS AT SHEFFIELD
100: Wotorson (S) :12.08, 200: Seymour (S) :24.55, 400: Barr (S) :57.58, 800: Dylan (S) 2:15.0, 1,600: Coriaty (OV) 5:12.0, 3,200: Coriaty (OV) 11:16.0, 400 relay: Sheffield (Seymour, Brown, Wortorson, McNeal), 1,600 relay: Port (Hamilton, Schott, Ault, Nichols) 4.22, 3,200 relay: Sheffield (Mead, Joblon, Eaton, Hardwick) 110 hurdles: Mott-Macalush (S) :20.34, 300 hurdles: Shott (PA) :49.15, long jump: McNeal (S) 18-6, triple jump: McNeal (S) 37-1, high jump: McNeal (S) 5-8, shot put: Freer (PA) 38-4, discus: Kisko (PA) 116-3, pole vault: N/A, javelin: Cook (OV) 120-5.5 GIRLS AT SHEFFIELD
100: Taylor (OV) :13.83, 200: Austin-Keech (OV) :28.65, 400: Austin-Keech (OV) 1:06.0, 800: Shalean (OV) 2:38.0, 1,600: Mehl (OV) 5:40, 3,200: Lehmeir (PA) 14:46.0, 400 relay: Sheffield (Butler, Orinko, Roell, Steffan), 1,600 relay: N/A, 3,200 relay: Port (Lehmeir, Meade, Fillhart, Wilmoth) 110 hurdles: Schott (PA) :18.42 , 300 hurdles: Lehmeir (PA) :56.74, long jump: Schott (Port) 14-10.5, triple jump: Schott (PA) 30-11, high jump: George (OV) and Orinko (S) 4-7, shot put: Baxter (PA) 26-6.5, discus: Roell (S) 77-5, pole vault: N/A, javelin: Maurer (OV) 85-10