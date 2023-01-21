ST. MARYS — After beating Brookville on Tuesday, the Bradford boys swimming team secured its second win of the season, narrowly beating St. Marys, 63-58, while the girls earned several first place finishes against the Lady Dutch.

The boys team found multiple top spot finishes throughout the win, with Matt Galbraith earning first in the 100-yard backstroke and Harris Bell claiming a win in the 100-yard breaststroke. Peyton Haight also contributed a win in the 200-yard free. Haight claimed second place in the 100-yard freestyle.

