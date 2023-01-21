ST. MARYS — After beating Brookville on Tuesday, the Bradford boys swimming team secured its second win of the season, narrowly beating St. Marys, 63-58, while the girls earned several first place finishes against the Lady Dutch.
The boys team found multiple top spot finishes throughout the win, with Matt Galbraith earning first in the 100-yard backstroke and Harris Bell claiming a win in the 100-yard breaststroke. Peyton Haight also contributed a win in the 200-yard free. Haight claimed second place in the 100-yard freestyle.
However, as the Owls earned points, so did the Dutchmen, and the meet came down to the final event: the 400 free relay. Down 58-55, the quartet of Sean Strorer, Peyton Haight, Owen Troisi and Bell took home first place, earning eight points for the Owls and the win on the night.
“The boys team swam great in the water,” said Bradford head coach Jeff Cattoni. “It’s always a friendly rivalry with St. Marys.”
Despite losing 102-42, the girls team still found success in the water. Karsyn Gracey-Dalton led the Lady Owls, finishing first in the 200-yard individual medley, the 100-yard backstroke and was a part of the winning 200-yard freestyle relay team alongside Bella Rhoades, Carly Evers and Rylie Baldwin.
Rhoades also claimed a win on the day, beating out St. Mary’s Allison Geci in the 50-yard freestyle by nearly two seconds. Paige Smith earned first place in the 50-yard freestyle and Evers claimed second in the 100-yard freestyle.
“The Team is really tired from two meets in a week and some tough practices but their strokes are looking good in the water,” said Cattoni. “We need to stay healthy for the rest of the season.”
The Owls will host theirnext meet against Clearfield at the University of Pittsburgh Bradford on Jan. 27.