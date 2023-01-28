The Bradford boys swim team’s two-meet win streak ended with a 108-57 loss against regional powerhouse Clearfield despite several first-place finishes. The girls team found success in the water with several wins as well, but eventually fell 112-38.
“Clearfield’s always a tough competition. They usually have the biggest team of the district,” said Bradford head coach Jeff Cattoni, “So the goal today wasn’t winning for the girls or the guys, it was just to have some good races and we did that.”
The first win of the day came from Karsyn Gracey-Dalton who claimed first place in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:30.13. Gracey-Dalton earned another win in the 100-yard breaststroke, beating out the competition by almost 10 seconds. For the boys, Steven Williams got the first win of the day in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing four seconds before Sean Storer who claimed second.
Along with Gracey-Dalton, Bella Rhoades got multiple first place finishes, starting with the 100-yard freestyle. Rhoades then went on to claim a win in the 100-yard backstroke.
“Rhoades brings experience and talent, and also good sportsmanship all around,” said Cattoni. “I have a few more years with her so she’ll only be a better swimmer next year.”
The girls relay team of Gracey-Dalton, Rhoades, Paige Smith and Carly Evers also claimed second in the first event of the day: the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Gracey-Dalton, Smith, Evers and Rylie Baldwin earned a second place finish.
Besides Williams’ win in the 100-yard backstroke, the boys team got one other win on the night in the 400-yard freestyle relay, a team composed of Williams, Storer, Peyton Haight and Harris Bell. Storer got another second place finish in the 100-yard butterfly while Haight earned second in the 500-yard freestyle, beating out Bell who earned third place.
“The takeaway tonight is that everyone swam well,” said Cattoni. “I was happy with everybody.”
As the Owls drop to 2-2 in district meets for the boys and a 0-4 for the girls, they look forward to their next meet, when they will host DuBois next week.