The Bradford boys swim team’s two-meet win streak ended with a 108-57 loss against regional powerhouse Clearfield despite several first-place finishes. The girls team found success in the water with several wins as well, but eventually fell 112-38.

“Clearfield’s always a tough competition. They usually have the biggest team of the district,” said Bradford head coach Jeff Cattoni, “So the goal today wasn’t winning for the girls or the guys, it was just to have some good races and we did that.”

