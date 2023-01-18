Facing off against Brookville in the first home meet of the season, the Bradford boys swim team came out with a narrow 83-74 win while the girls team put in a strong effort and found multiple first-place finishes despite losing 122-40.
“I’m excited. It’s the first time in a long time that we’ve won against Brookville so it’s good,” said Bradford head coach Jeff Cattoni. “It puts some fire under the boys to show them that they can compete against everybody in our district.”
Out of the gates, the Owls got a win. The quartet of Steven Williams, Harris Bell, Sean Storer and Owen Troisi took first place in the 200-yard medley relay, with Matt Galbraith, Cooper Haight, Peyton Haight and Ward Kennedy, the alternative boys relay team, coming in third, as well. In the same heat on the girls side, Bella Rhoades, Karsyn Gracey-Dalton, Kendall Gracey-Dalton and Carly Evers took home second place against Brookville.
Williams got another first place finish for the boys in the 100-yard backstroke while also grabbing second place in the 200-yard freestyle. Troisi earned two first place finishes in the win, getting gold in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle. Also with two top spots was Harris Bell, who won in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard individual medley. Peyton Haight got a six-point win in the 500-yard freestyle.
“As far as the guys, they all contributed to this meet. Every single one of them. Even the youngest kids, the newest kids, our veteran kids, without any of them, if I didn’t have one person, we wouldn’t have won the meet,” said Cattoni. “They all did an awesome job.”
For the girls, Rhoades scored a handful of points for the Lady Owls, finishing first in the 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard freestyle. Alongside her was Karsyn Gracey-Dalton, who earned first place in the 100-yard breaststroke and earned third place in the 50-yard freestyle, while Kendall Gracey-Dalton picked up third in the 50-yard freestyle.
“We just need to keep doing what we’re doing. Having good practices and keeping the team spirit alive,” said Cattoni. “It will be a fun rest of the season and I’m really looking forward to it.”
The Owls will have their next meet on Thursday when they travel to face St. Marys.