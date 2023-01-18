Facing off against Brookville in the first home meet of the season, the Bradford boys swim team came out with a narrow 83-74 win while the girls team put in a strong effort and found multiple first-place finishes despite losing 122-40.

“I’m excited. It’s the first time in a long time that we’ve won against Brookville so it’s good,” said Bradford head coach Jeff Cattoni. “It puts some fire under the boys to show them that they can compete against everybody in our district.”

