DUKE CENTER — Those athletes from Otto-Eldred? They play softball, too.
If you’ve followed local high school sports this season, you’ll recognize the names. The same will be true if you’ve followed local softball in recent years, as key parts of the Lady Terrors’ dominant Northern Allegheny League groups are still around.
Many of the pieces that helped O-E to another conference sweep last season — its second consecutive — are back. And, like they were on the hardwood this winter, they’ll be seeking something more.
Head coach Roger Veilleux returns eight letter winners from a squad that finished 10-0 in the NAL and 13-3 overall last season, capturing its third straight league crown. After a District 9 semifinal exit and a failure to qualify for the PIAA postseason, however, the Lady Terrors won’t be settling for another perfect league season in 2023. They will, though, maintain the one-game-at-a-time mentality that has been their staple under Veilleux.
“We do have a good core of girls coming back but we’ll need to rely on some younger girls to come in and fill some spots,” Veilleux said. “The talent we lost last year is going to be hard to replace but we should do OK.
“We haven’t been outside yet but our infield is pretty stout. We’re only returning one outfielder from last year so we have shoes there to fill. I’m sure we’ll be strong enough to play with anybody.”
O-E was the class of the Northern Allegheny again in 2022, winning all but two of its league games by 10 runs or more. The Lady Terrors were undefeated against Pennsylvania competition until the D9 playoffs, when back-to-back losses to Forest Area and Elk County Catholic ended another season prematurely.
Bri Heller will again be the team’s ace. A power-throwing, right-handed pitcher, Heller overwhelmed batters with 118 strikeouts in 11 games last season. She and catcher Katie Sheeler will be among O-E’s most consistent and powerful hitters at the plate, joining key bats such as Kate Rhinehart, Jessi Hall and Kyla Andreano in a lineup that scored more than 12 runs per game last year.
“It’s going to be tough to replace (Heller and Sheeler) next year,” Veilleux said. “Just the fact that you don’t need to call pitches; you have pretty much a coach on the field taking care of that. Katie manages the games and Bri is just really dominant.”
LATELY, IT’S been O-E then everyone else, and that may be the case again if Heller gets her way.
Coudersport and Oswayo Valley figure to challenge the Lady Terrors again, each returning key pieces from clubs which finished above .500 in last year’s NAL. Port Allegany and Smethport will each be on the upswing, and in Smethport, that starts with picking up where now-graduated shortstop Dani Nelson, the reigning league player of the year, left off.
“Our hitting should be our strength,” Smethport coach Jon Peterson said. “What you see in the gym is hard to compare to what is going to be out there on the actual dirt, but they seem to be athletic and have good arms on the defensive side. It will be about the little things — moving the runner up, throwing ahead of the runner. If we do the little things right and get some clutch hitting, we’ll improve.”
Improvement is the goal for a group that has taken its varsity lumps but now has a fair amount of experience. Tylar Colley, Jaidyn Goodman and Elizabeth Hungiville will each see some time in the pitcher’s circle, always a key position in softball.
Baylee Fitzsimmons and Charity Lapp, the team’s lone two seniors, will be among its leaders.
“They need to learn how to win and find the mentality that they can win,” Peterson said. “They’ve been down so long, they feel like they can’t compete, but they need to learn that they can. They’ve played ball their whole lives so they know the fundamentals, and every year with this group, we’ve taken a step up. We want to keep improving.”
Port returns nine letter winners. Another group with added experience, the Lady Gators hope to progress alongside Smethport after sweeping the Lady Hubbers last year.
It will undoubtably be a spring filled with wins at Otto-Eldred. And, as the Lady Terrors continue to dominate the Northern Allegheny despite year-to-year personnel changes, the league remains theirs to lose until a worthy challenger emerges.
“If we take it one day at a time, practice hard and execute in games, we should be fine,” Veilleux said. “You don’t look forward. The first goal is to win our league and make the playoffs, and after that, everything is a bonus.”