COUDERSPORT — Several boys soccer teams enter the District 9 tournament already having plenty of experience in games with a playoff-like atmosphere.
That’s because they’ve been playing them in the Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League (UAVSL) all year.
Four of the nine Class A playoff teams in D9 hail from the UAVSL. All finished within a game of each other in the conference, and Ridgway, Coudersport and Elk County Catholic tied to each win a share of the league.
As expected, two of the league rivals will play each other in the first round. None are favored to win the tournament, but the UAVSL is prepared to make some noise after a trying regular season.
ECC and Port Allegany will meet for the third time this year, this time with their seasons on the line. The fifth-seeded Gators will travel to the fourth-seeded Crusaders Tuesday, while No. 6 Coudersport will visit No. 3 Karns City and No. 7 Ridgway travels to No. 2 Redbank Valley.
“It’s been a really competitive, and in a way a really fun, league this year,” Port head coach Aaron Clark said. “We didn’t have a whole lot of easy games on our schedule this year, so I hope we’ve built a tough-minded mentality. We’re used to playing close games and physically demanding games.”
For the Gators — a young team that exceeded expectations early in the year — a District playoff run would erase the recent memory of an up-and-down finish to the regular season. Port finished 6-4 in the UAVSL — a game behind the three champions, who were each 7-3.
Clark’s group was upset by Coudersport in the Class A quarterfinals last year.
“We had so much turnover in our starting lineup and were playing so many 9th and 10th-graders, we knew we were going to be competitive in games, but expectations were low,” Clark said. “We were just kind of hoping to make the playoffs, be competitive in our league and build from there.”
Justin Dunn and Aiden Emerick each have a team-high 10 goals for Port, but much of the team’s leadership comes from the back line. Senior Jett Ruding and junior Henry Kisler provide a steady tandem at center back, helping fuel a quality sophomore season for first-year goalkeeper Aidan Clark.
“(Ruding and Kisler) are top-notch defenders for our area and they’re passionate soccer players,” Aaron Clark said. “They probably don’t get a lot of recognition because of the position they play, but both of them have consistently been our most reliable players. They provide leadership out of the back and have done a lot to support the younger defenders around them and our first-year goalkeeper.
“(Emerick) is a senior captain but he’s never been in a position where he’s the guy. He’s had a really nice season for himself and a season I’m proud of for him. (Dunn) has had sort of a breakout season and I’ve enjoyed watching him play; for a smaller kid he’s physically imposing and is always a presence. Alex Schott and Jarrod Funk have both had such amazingly good seasons as freshmen, and as we’re getting ready for playoffs, it’s been such a blessing to see how well those two have played.”
Aidan Clark has surrendered just 1.07 goals per game this season, easing the transition to the team’s first year without Ty Guilds in net. Port’s offense has waivered at times, but its defense has remained steady.
“The good thing was, we started our season so incredibly well, it’s made up for our slow finish,” Aaron Clark said. “We’ve been very strong defensively throughout the season and mostly consistent through the first half of the year with our goal scoring, but as of late, our goal scoring has been problematic. We’re struggling with that right now, but it’s one of the joys of having young kids learn the game.”
After beating the Gators in last year’s quarterfinals, Coudersport fell at home to ECC in what was a sixth-seed matched up against No. 7.
Jacob Hooftallen led Coudy with 20 goals this season, also notching nine assists, while Nash Delp recorded eight goals and a team-high 19 assists. A trip to Karns City isn’t an ideal way to start the tournament, but the Falcons have been underdogs before.
“It has been a rollercoaster ride,” Coudy head coach Mike Delp said. “We don’t get a lot of breaks and every team in our league is tough so we’ve had to be prepared for every game. We won’t perform to the level we should be at so we’re kind of low, then we get to the level we should be at and we’re high, so that’s been the rollercoaster.”
Leadership can be found throughout the field for Coudy, Mike Delp said. His team is led by an experienced group of seniors who played in heated postseason games before this year’s UAVSL battles.
Hooftallen and Andy Chen are relied upon to control the midfield, while Nash Delp does the dirty work in the distribution game from the attacking midfield spot. Like the Gators, though, Coudy relies on its center backs to fuel a strong defense.
“The strength of my defense is Hunter Bundy and Belle Porterfield,” Mike Delp said. “They’ve been back on defense for a number of years. Coudersport has always had a strong defense and those two are keeping that tradition alive. All of my defenders are important, but those two are my backbone.
“It’s important to have team leaders all over the field as opposed to just bunched in the front or back. They’re like my second voice and I don’t need to coach all 11 players the entire game.”
IN THE CLASS A girls bracket, Elk County Catholic is the top seed and received a bye to the semifinals.
The Lady Crusaders won the UAVSL with a near-perfect 5-0-1 mark in the league, distancing themselves from runner-up Kane and third-place Port Allegany. They await the winner of No. 4 Brockway and No. 5 Broovkille, while No. 6 Kane will travel to No. 3 Forest and No. 7 Ridgway visits No. 2 Karns City.
St. Marys and Clearfield will play for the Class 2A girls championship a week from tonight and Bradford will battle DuBois for the Class 3A girls title a week from Tuesday. The Bradford boys host DuBois for a Class 3A semifinal Wednesday, with the winner receiving a date with top-seeded Clearfield.