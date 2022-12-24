It’s the fundamental question that comes with selecting a winner for this type of honor.
In this case, the Big 30 Boys Soccer Coach of the Year.
Do you award it to the person who led his team the furthest, the one who had an already-loaded lineup but, with the weight of sky-high expectations, still brought it to the promised land? Or do you give it to the guy who built something out of nothing, who cultivated success in a land that had been barren of it for years prior?
Each year, in each sport, that’s what we on the Times Herald’s all-star selection committee must ask.
In most instances, we’ve given the award to the state championship-winning coach. After all, it’s a rare and remarkable accomplishment to bring home your sport’s grandest prize. In others, though, we’ve handed it to the coach who suffered significant graduation losses, or who previously had no historical foundation, and still built a winner the following year. This, you could say, is when coaching becomes most crucial.
This year, after days of deliberation, we decided to crown both such bosses.
AT THIS point, Jarrett Vosburg’s story has been well-chronicled.
After several years as an assistant, the former Fillmore star took the reins when his own coach, the legendary Jamie Mullen, stepped down after last year’s run to the New York State Class D championship game.
For Vosburg, all the pieces were in place. He had nine starters back from last fall’s 19-3-1 team, including now two-time Big 30 Player of the Year Mitchell Ward, continuity in the coaching staff, which included the presence of Jamie, who remained on the sideline in an advisory role, and Jamie’s son Jordan, Vosburg’s former teammate with whom he shared coaching duties, plus 12 seniors who were bent on avenging last year’s title game loss.
Still, in six trips to the NYS Final Four under Mullen, the Eagles had fallen just short of the ultimate goal all six times, twice dropping heartbreakers in the championship game. Even as the presumed favorites, with an abundance of talent in place, they still had to go out and win it. And under the watch of Vosburg, who was no doubt aided greatly by those around him, they did just that, topping Chazy 2-0 in the Class D final and finally capturing that elusive first crown.
For that, Vosburg, in Year 1, was named co-winner of the Doug Burke Award for Coach of the Year. And his words from that day held true upon his reception of this top Big 30 accolade.
“Honestly, it’s tough to put into words,” he told the Wellsville Sun’s Chris Brooks on that brisk November afternoon. “I’ve gotten a lot of praise today, but the guys that really deserve it are Jamie Mullen, Jordan Mullen and Mike Witkowski — this reliable, consisten coaching staff…
“My top goal was to maintain this program’s stability and consistency, and bringing all three of the guys back meant the world to me. This is as much of a state title for them as it is for any part of me.”
He added, “Jamie and Mike are second and third fathers to me, and me and Jordan grew up playing this game together. To be able to coach with him is a dream come true. We’re all on Cloud 9, and I don’t know if we’ll ever have this kind of season again … it’s something that you can’t ever be sure about.”
BY NOW, Mike Zilker’s exploits are also well-known. In fact, his tale was the subject of this year’s Allegany County TH soccer preview. In short, Zilker took a Bolivar-Richburg boys program that had never been very good and, over time, constructed a winner.
From 1994, B-R’s first as a merged district, through 2019, the Wolverines had just one winning season — a 13-6 campaign in 2000. Zilker himself weathered a seemingly unending storm, going just 53-160 over his first 13 seasons after taking over in 2007, which included a particularly lowly latter mark of 13-86-2 from 2014-’19.
But the longtime boss stuck with it, transforming solid B-R athletes into true soccer players. And eventually, those fortunes began to change. In a swift rise, the Wolverines went from 3-13-1 in 2019, to 7-5-2 in ‘20, to 11-6-2 with a trip to the sectional semifinals in ‘21, to this, the best season in program history.
With the bulk of its team back, B-R went 15-3-1 in 2022, outscoring foes 59-13 while reaching its first sectional championship in merger annals, where it dropped a 1-0 Class C2 heartbreaker to Red Creek. And though it came up short of a title, and agonizingly so, it ultimately mattered little.
The Wolverines proved they were on a similar level to state titlest Fillmore, dropping regular season county matchups with the Eagles by scores of 3-2 and 2-0 — games that were tied 2-2 in the 63rd minute and 0-0 in the 44th minute, respectively. For the first time essentially ever, this historically football-driven school could very much be mentioned in the same breath as the Fillmores and Allegany-Limestones.
For that — and really for his body of work over the last three seasons — Zilker earned the other half of the Doug Burke Award as Boys Coach of the Year.
“(One-to-nothing) is not the outcome that we were hoping for, but we had an amazing season,” Zilker, to the Wellsville Sun, said when the Wolverines’ dream season came to an end against Red Creek. “We broke a lot of school records, we had lots of fun and we had a lot of firsts. We truly have nothing to hang our heads about. I have great kids, and great kids returning next year to pick up where we will leave off until next year. The sting of losing will fade, and the desire to get better will come to the surface, and we will find a way to bounce back from this. We have to remain humble and hungry because we are B-R.”
AGAIN, THERE were a handful of deserving candidates for the Big 30’s top coaching honor.
On the boys’ side, Portville’s J.J. McIntosh, the 2020 COY, lost a number of starters from last year’s 15-1-1 and still guided the Panthers to their first sectional title in program history. Wes Lohrman, meanwhile, led Bradford to a District 9 championship in the final campaign of his distinguished coaching career.
On the girls’ front, Ellicottville’s Tammy Eddy spurred the Eagles to a second-straight Section 6 Class D title and Fillmore’s Jon Beardsley had state-ranked Fillmore near a crescendo before being upset by Keshequa in the Section 5 Class D1 semifinals.
And though a co-coaching honor isn’t unprecedented, there was a uniqueness that came with this year’s winners. This was the first shared coaching award, in any sport, since 2016, when football coaches Phil Vecchio (Olean) and Nick LaBella (Otto-Eldred) were both cited. Zilker is also the first B-R boys boss to earn the distinction, and this is almost certainly the first time that not one, but two coaches were selected as Coach of Year in their initial season … in the same sport.
That was made the case when first-year Bradford coach Jim Warnick was named the Judy Bliven Award winner as Girls Coach of the Year.
And if Vosburg was selected for putting a team over the top and Zilker was chosen for his body of work, then Warnick was cited for what he managed to accomplish amid heavy graduation losses.
YES, WARNICK, who was an assistant under previous coach Warren Shaw for each of his four seasons, all of which were punctuated with District 9 titles, did welcome back inarguably the area’s best goal-scoring trio in Maddi Cowburn, now the two-time Big 30 Girls Player of the Year, Bella Prince and Kelsea Austin. Upon taking over, however, he was also without almost the entire starting defensive unit from the year before, including its goalkeeper.
And still, with a freshman keeper and several new faces in the starting lineup, the Lady Owls remained a force, going with 14-5 with their fifth-straight district title, a second-consecutive season with a sub-regional triumph — this one over Hollidaysburg — and another trip to the PIAA state playoffs. After enduring some early-season adversity, Warnick and the Lady Owls were at their best when it mattered most, peaking during a thrilling playoff run in which they avenged a pair of regular-season losses to DuBois with a triumph over the Beavers in the D9 Class AAA championship.
“It went better than we initially thought, given our schedule and what we were trying to replace,” Warnick told The Era earlier this month. “We were hoping for a 50/50 season, but the girls really stepped up and took over.”
He added: “We weren’t concerned offensively and we knew we could go toe-to-toe scoring with any team. We just didn’t want to get to where we had to score seven goals to win a game. We knew what we would get out of (Cowburn, Austin and Prince), but it was nice to see some others step up.”