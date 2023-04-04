COUDERSPORT — The Smethport softball team had been here before.
The Lady Hubbers had Coudersport on the ropes last year but, despite taking a late lead, couldn’t put the Lady Falcons away. This year’s trip to Coudy was a different story.
After surrendering seven runs in the first inning, Smethport roared back. Tylar Colley shut down the Lady Falcons and Smethport’s offense rolled, as Bailee Fitzsimmons and Elizabeth Hungiville each had three hits in a 12-7 victory.
“The girls played some good defense and it was good to get a win,” Smethport coach Jon Peterson said. “(Colley) bore down and threw strikes after the first inning. We made (Coudy) put the ball in play and defended well.”
Colley notched three strikeouts over seven innings, allowing seven hits. Fitzsimmsons scored three runs in addition to her three hits, while Hungiville homered and drove in four runs.
Smethport scored four runs in the first inning, which were answered by Coudy’s seven. The Lady Hubbers added two in the second, three in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth, however.
Sierra Myers and Marah Fowler each had two hits for Coudy.
St. Marys 5,
Elk County Catholic 2
ST. MARYS — The Lady Dutch added a second win to their season after a clutch sixth inning pulled them ahead of the Lady Crusaders.
Lindsey Reiter had the best day at the plate for St. Marys, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a score. Kendall Young also went 2-for-3, but played a bigger role in the circle, finding eight strikeouts, zero walks and four hits.
For ECC, four Lady Crusaders had hits on the day, with Emily Mourer and Ellie Baron both going 1-for-3 and each bringing in one score.
Johnsonburg 14, Brockway 3
BROCKWAY — Despite stumbling out of the gates and going down on the scoreboard early, the Ramettes rallied late to beat Brockway to snap a two-game losing streak.
The Ramettes had four batters have three hits in the win, led by Maria Casilio, who went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and three scores, and Natalie Dunworth, who also went 3-for-5 with two runs driven in and three scores. Julia Jones was the star in the circle, dominating the Lady Rovers to produce 14 strikeouts and only three walks and three hits.
Kane 13, Youngsville 8
YOUNGSVILLE — The Lady Wolves earned their first win of the season, downing Youngsville with a successful day at the plate.
Elizabeth Yasurek led Kane in the batter’s box with three runs, three RBIs on a perfect 3-for-3 day. Kylie Iak went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI while Alexa Olmstead scored three runs on two hits in four appearances.
Olmstead also started in the circle for the Lady Wolves, finding three strikeouts, two walks and fvie hits.
BASEBALL
Coudersport 19, Smethport 9, 6 innings
COUDERSPORT — With an explosive day in the batters box that saw 11 hits and 14 runs batted in, Coudersport ran away from Smethport.
The Falcons’ offense seemed to start as soon as they got off the bus, putting up three runs in the first two frames. While the Hubbers would retaliate with three runs in the third to tie the game, the Falcons broke double-digits once they got to the plate.
It started with Jacob Hooftallen stealing home to put the Falcons back in front. After, the Falcons continued to fill the bases and drive in runs with a flurry of hits in the inning.
A single from Mitch Taylor brought in two before Gavyn Ayers’ triple put the Falcons up 9-4. As the Hubbers’ defense scrambled to stop them, the Falcons continued to pour on the offense, going into the fourth frame up 12-4.
Eight Falcons had hits in the win, with Mason Roessner, going 2-for-4 with a team-high four RBIs and two scores. Taylor went 2-for-3 with three runs driven in and two scores, while Hooftallen earned three runs and an RBI through a 2-for-3 day. Starting pitcher Owen Deutschlander found four strikeouts, six walks and only one hit while Ayers closed the game out with four strikeouts.
For the Hubbers, Brenton McDowell found two hits through three appearances at the plate, driving in four runs. McDowell also started on the mound with two strikeouts and seven walks.
AT COUDERSPORT R H E Smethport 031 050 X 9 3 3 Coudersport 219 601 X 19 11 7
Smethport:
Brenton McDowell (2 SO, 7 BB), Keegan Watson (2) (1 SO, 1 BB), Evan Ruffner (4) (1 SO, 4 BB), Owen Rounsville (5) (0 SO, 2 BB) and Cole Szuba
Coudersport:
Owen Deutschlander (4 SO, 6 BB), Mitch Taylor (3) (1 SO, 1 BB), LT Myers (5) (0 SO, 4 BB), Gavyn Ayers (4 SO, 0 BB) and Jacob Hooftallen
St. Marys 8,
Elk County Catholic 2
ST MARYS — The Dutchmen beat their cross-town-rival ECC with the work at the mound that produced a combined 12 strikeouts as well as a big fourth inning, earning the team’s first win of the season.
Vinny Lenze would lead the Dutchmen at the plate, finishing 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Charlie Coudriet would also tally two hits during the win, producing a run driven in and two scores, and also found five strikeouts on the mound.
For the Crusaders, Will Wortman, Tom Gilmore and Shawn Geci would all get hits, while starting pitcher Joe Tettis struck out four batters and gave up four walks and three hits.
AT ST MARYS R H E SMA 120 500 0 8 12 1 ECC 000 200 0 2 3 4
SMA:
Charlie Coudriet ( 5 SO, 2 BB), Lucas Bauer (5) (7 SO, 0 BB) and Carter Price
ECC:
Joe Tettis (4 SO, 3 BB), Shawn Geci (4) (1 SO, 2 BB), Will Wortman (6) (0 SO, 0 BB) and Isaac Dellaquilla
Johnsonburg 8,
Brockway 3
JOHNSONBURG — Johnsonburg secured a win over Brockway with a comfortable margin thanks to a flurry of hits that gave the Rams their second win of the season.
The Rams had seven batters find hits in the win, with three of them finding two. Aiden Zimmerman led with two hits through four appearances, finishing with two runs and an RBI while Kaden Dennis ended 2-for-3 with two runs driven in and a score.
Zimmerman would also close out the game for the Rams on the mound, earning seven strikeouts while only allowing one walk and one hit.
AT JOHNSONBURG R H E Bway 000 300 0 3 3 1 Jburg 210 131 X 8 10 2
Bway:
Ezra Swanson (2 SO, 1 BB), Andrew Brubaker (5) (1 SO, 4 BB) and Raiden Craft
Jburg: Erik Panebianco (2 SO, 5 BB), Aiden Zimmerman (4) (7 SO, 1 BB) and Rocco Delhunty