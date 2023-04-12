BROCKWAY — Each side proved to have late-game magic.
Unfortunately for the Bradford softball team, Brockway got the last laugh.
The Lady Owls took a brief lead with a three-run 7th inning. Brockway countered with two in the bottom of the frame, however, winning on a walk-off error.
Bradford was held scoreless until Carli Perischini and Mallory Craig scored on a one-out error after each singled. Alanna Benson then singled home the go-ahead run with two outs.
Savannah Ross started Brockway’s game-winning rally with a single before Amanda Decker bunted her home and, eventually, scored the decisive run. Maddie Dougherty logged an RBI for Bradford and Kalie Dixon tallied seven strikeouts in the pitcher’s circle.
Smethport 16, Cameron County 1, 3 innings
SMETHPORT — Smethport scored 10 runs in the first inning and logged 12 total hits in a shortened victory over Cameron County.
Tylar Colley threw three no-hit frames for the Lady Hubbers and Elizabeth Hungiville went 3-for-3 at the plate with two triples and five RBI. Hope Peterson and Maddi Faes each doubled.
The game marked CC’s return to the softball diamond after the re-launch of its program, its first contest since 2021.
Coudersport 3,
Oswayo Valley 2
COUDERSPORT — Sierra Myers’ RBI single in the 4th inning provided the difference for Coudersport in a narrow victory over Oswayo Valley.
The game was tied at two when Myers followed a single by Madyson Dubots-Angood that scored Lily Clinger. Meanwhile, Savanah Myers tossed four scoreless frames to close out the game for Coudy, striking out six while allowing one hit.
Sierra Myers and Ava Wahlers each had two hits for Coudy and Eva West supplied a hit and an RBI for OV. Ryelle Black pitched the first three innings for Coudy, striking out three, while Shayden Mesler struck out 10 batters in five innings of relief for OV.
Port Allegany 17,
Galeton 0, 3 innings
PORT ALLEGANY — Cayle Lloyd pitched three no-hit innings for Port Allegany in a shortened victory over Galeton, also striking out three batters while walking none.
Elk County Catholic 12, Johnsonburg 2, 5 innings
ST. MARYS — Gabby Weisner went 4-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, powering Elk County Catholic over Johnsonburg.
Lucy Klawuhn had three hits, three RBI and three runs for ECC while Lydia Anderson tallied two hits and drove in three. Emily Mourer got the win in the pitcher’s circle, striking out four while allowing four hits and two walks.
Julia Jones led Jburg with two hits and an RBI.
DuBois Central Catholic 15, Kane 0, 3 innings
DUBOIS — Kylie Iak and Maya Smith each recorded a hit for Kane in a loss to DuBois Catholic.
Smith also stole a base.
BASEBALL
Port Allegany 7,
Galeton 5
PORT ALLEGANY — A quick start by both Port Allegany and Galeton quickly turned to an offensive struggle.
An RBI groundout by Noah Archer in the 3rd and an RBI single by Nick Wilfong in the 5th, however, made the difference for Port, which blanked Galeton after a 5-5 start through two frames.
Wilfong finished with two hits and two RBI for Port while Tayton Roys added two hits and Aiden Bliss drove in two runs. Wilfong shut out Galeton over 5.1 innings of relief, striking out seven.
AT PORT ALLEGANY R H E Galeton 320 000 0 5 5 4 Port Allegany 141 010 X 7 9 4
Galeton:
Gavin Sykora (7 SO, 3 BB), Avery Whipple (6) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Zach Pagano
Port Allegany:
Jacob Causer (2 SO, 4 BB), Nick Wilfong (2) (7 SO, 2 BB) and Aiden Bliss
Cameron County 10, Smethport 8
SMETHPORT — Smethport almost came all the way back.
Despite a seven-run 6th inning by the Hubbers, however, Cameron County held on and earned another league victory.
Jesop Farabaugh logged a four-out save for the Red Raiders, halting Smethport’s comeback after a three-run home run by Brenton McDowell brought the Hubbers within a run of tying the game. Farabaugh also had two hits and drove in two runs at the plate, while Jake Narby and Maddox Baughman each ahd two hits and Josh Beer and Treyton Tucker each drove in two runs.
Hayden Leet had two RBI for Smethport and Keegan Watson struck out eight over five strong innings of pitching relief that gave his team a chance.
AT SMETHPORT R H E Cameron County 342 000 1 10 9 4 Smethport 010 007 0 8 4 3
Cameron County:
Ryan Shaffer (8 SO, 3 BB), Ian Bolin (5) (1 SO, 3 BB), Jesop Farabaugh (6) (3 SO, 0 BB) and Maddox Baughman
Smethport:
Brenton McDowell (4 SO, 4 BB), Keegan Watson (3) (8 SO, 0 BB) and Cole Szuba
Johnsonburg 12, Elk County Catholic 0,
6 innings
ST. MARYS — Eight ECC errors and 12 Johnsonburg hits spelled the Crusaders’ doom as Luke Zimmerman tallied three hits and four RBI in a lopsided Jburg victory.
Kaden Dennis had two hits and four RBI for the Rams, while Dylan Beimel and Eric Panebianco each added two hits of their own. Aiden Zimmerman went the distance on the mound for Jburg, scattering three hits while striking out seven.
AT ST. MARYS R H E Johnsonburg 101 253 X 12 12 3 Elk Catholic 000 000 X 0 3 8
Johnsonburg:
Aiden Zimmerman (7 SO, 1 BB) and Eric Panebianco
Elk Catholic:
Joe Tettis (7 SO, 3 BB), Will Wortman (5) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Isaac Dellaquilla
Clearfield 12, St. Marys 7
CLEARFIELD — Clearfield scored nine runs across its final three turns at-bat and St. Marys committed six errors, sinking the Dutchmen on the road.
Logan Mosier recorded two hits for St. Marys while Carter Price homered and Vinny Lenze drove in three runs.
AT CLEARFIELD R H E St. Marys 300 022 0 7 8 6 Clearfield 111 414 X 12 12 2
St. Marys:
Ben Paul (4 SO, 5 BB), Carter Redmond (4) (2 SO, 7 BB), Charlie Coudriet (7) (0 SO, 0 BB) and Carter Price
Clearfield: Elijah Quick (9 SO, 5 BB), Morgen Billotte (6) (0 SO, 2 BB) and Cole Bloom