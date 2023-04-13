ELDRED — Smethport gave Otto-Eldred everything it had.
After finally knotting the score late, however, Brendan Magee’s run in the bottom of the 6th allowed O-E to hold on for a league victory.
In a game that saw a handful of ties and lead changes, Max Splain nailed down three crucial outs to ensure the Terrors wouldn’t be beaten at home. He struck out the Smethport side in the 7th to seal an 8-7 win, keeping O-E perfect in Northern Allegheny League play.
“All the credit to Smethport — they hit the ball well and they pitched well,” O-E coach Lance-Eric Baker said. “We left a lot of guys on base again and struck out too much but we were able to manufacture a run again when we needed it. It wasn’t the plan to bring in (Splain) but that’s what we needed to do.”
The Terrors twice opened up a three-run lead, but both times, Smethport answered at the plate. Three Hubber runs tied the game in the 3rd inning but O-E answered with three of its own, and after Smethport clawed back to tie it again in the 6th, Magee helped manufacture the winning run.
After a one-out single, Magee stole second base and advanced to third on a fielder’s choice. On a 3-2 pitch in the dirt, he got a good jump and dashed home, scoring standing up to set up Splain for a save.
Cal Minich had two hits and two RBI for O-E, which never trailed. Splain had two hits and an RBI of his own, while Magee, Manning Splain and Jared Obenrader each had a hit and an RBI.
Brenton McDowell led Smethport at the plate with two hits and two RBI, while Cole Szuba had a hit and two RBI and Jonah Ganoe scored two runs.
“I like us seeing some adversity early in the year,” Baker said. “Smethport had some quality at-bats and two-out hits. It was good to see us come back and respond when they tied it up. We didn’t have a lot of extra-base hits but we had some timely hits, especially from the bottom of our lineup.”
AT ELDRED R H E Smethport 013 102 0 7 5 1 Otto-Eldred 223 001 X 8 10 2 Smethport: Evan Ruffner (4 SO, 4 BB), Cole Szuba (3) (5 SO, 1 BB) and Logan Hurlburt Otto-Eldred: Cal Minich (5 SO, 3 BB), Austin Cousins (3) (4 SO, 3 BB), Max Splain (7) (3 SO, 0 BB) and Cal Minich
SOFTBALL
St. Marys 17, Clearfield 0, 3 innings
ST. MARYS — A 12-run 2nd inning powered St. Marys over Clearfield, as Shannon Kaiser threw three no-hit innings and the Lady Dutch won handily.
Lindsey Reiter went 3-for-3 at the plate for St. Marys, driving in three runs while scoring two. Gianna Surra had two hits and four RBI, Olivia Eckels notched two hits and Kendall Young drove in two runs.