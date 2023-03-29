ST. MARYS — In its first game of the season, the Elk County Catholic baseball team battled back from an early deficit to beat Kane, 6-2.
The Wolves got on the scoreboard first with two runs in the second inning but were shut out from there on. The Crusaders retaliated with one score in the second before driving in five runs in the following three frames, starting in the fourth with a single by Charlie Geci that brought one runner in, followed by a ground-out RBI from Tom Gilmore in the same inning.
At the plate, Geci, David Anderson and Joe Tettis found their way on base during the win. Tettis would also start for the Crusaders on the mount, producing a game-high six strikeouts.
For the Wolves, Dane Anderson had the best day in the batter’s box, going one-for-two in the loss.
AT ST MARYS R H E Kane 002 000 0 2 4 7 ECC 001 203 X 6 6 0
Kane
: Joe Tettis (6 SO, 5 BB), Shawn Geci (4) (4 SO, 1 BB) and Issac Dellaquilla
ECC:
Brock Wensel (3 SO, 0 BB), Phinn Chamberlain (4) (2 SO, 2 BB), Elijah Everett (5) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Luke Ely
SOFTBALL
Elk County Catholic 15, Kane 1
ST. MARYS — After being shut out in their first game of the season, the Lady Crusaders responded in their second, dominating Kane with prolific work at the plate.
ECC got hot early, scoring three runs in the second that saw Lucy Klawuhn hit a home run. In the next frame, the Lady Crusaders drove in eight more runs, including another out-of-the-park dinger, this time from Ellie Baron. In the final two frames of the five-inning game, the Lady Crusaders scored four more runs to the Lady Wolves one, which came in the fifth.
Emily Mouer went a team-best four-for-four at the plate, driving in four runs while Klawuhn finished two-for-five with a home run and a single and Baron ended two-for-three with a homer and a double. Mouer also excelled in the circle, finding five strikeouts and only two hits and a walk.
For the Lady Wolves, Maya Smith led Kane in the batter’s box, going three-for-three and a double. Leah Tigani started for the Lady Wolves in the circle, finding three strikes and allowing 13 hits and a walk.
DuBois 10, J
ohnsonburg 6
DUBOIS — The Ramettes fell to 1-1 with the loss to DuBois Area after watching their hot start be overtaken with a flurry of opposing runs in the third and fourth innings.
The second game of Jburg’s season looked promising early as the Ramettes put up six runs through the first two innings. However, once at the plate in the bottom of the second, the Lady Beavers drove in four runs to bring the game to just a two-point deficit. In the following frame, DuBois shut out Jburg and added an additional six scores that would hold for the rest of the game.
Julia Jones had an impressive day at the plate for the Ramettes, going two-for-four and driving in four runs. In the circle, Jones found three strikeouts despite giving up 11 hits.
For the Lady Beavers, Gabriella Gulvas had two hits and three RBIs while Teagan Runyon went two-for-four with two RBIs. Emma Delp started in the circle with a game-high 12 strikeouts as well as six walks and six hits.