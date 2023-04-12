With multiple-event winners up and down the score sheet, the Bradford girls track team dominated its first home meet of the 2023 season, beating Kane, 110-34.
The Lady Owls won all but two events, eight athletes winning at least two and five winning three events or more. It was just the type of home start Bradford was looking for, as both the girls and boys won Tuesday under sunny April skies.
Maddi Cowburn was the meet’s lone quadruple winner, taking home the 100 and 200-meter dashes while also running a leg on the victorious 400 and 1600-meter relay teams. Caitlyn Taylor tripled in the 800, 1600 and 3200 relay and Kelcie Little tripled in the 100 hurdles, high jump and 400 relay.
Emma Swanson also tripled for Bradford in the 300 hurdles, 400 relay and 1600 relay while Korie Dixon tripled in the pole vault, 1600 relay and 3200 relay. Sophia Asp doubled in shot put and discus and Leila Bines and Bella Prince each doubled on the 1600 and 3200 relays.
Abbigail Schleicher took home the 400 for the Lady Owls, Eliana Curcio was victorious in triple jump and Alexia Corignani added a leg to the 400 relay.
“It was a nice team win,” Bradford girls coach Larry Stillman said. “Many of our athletes earned varsity points and letters. (Cowburn) had an excellent night in the sprints as she is picking up a new sport. (Schleicher) and (Prince) are a very good one-two combination in the 400. (Taylor) really is coming into her own and ran her best 1600 race ever.
“(Little), (Corignani), (Swanson) and Jaydon Hogue all ran well in the hurdle events. (Asp) had a great night in the shot and discus throws with Camryn Tilford a solid 2nd place in the shot put. (Curcio) had two of her best jumps ever in the long and triple jumps. We are making progress but there is still a long way to go and a lot of work to do.”
AT BRADFORD Bradford 110, Kane 34
100: Cowburn (B) 13.4, 200: Cowburn (B) 28.3, 400: Schleicher (B) 1:02.8, 800: Taylor (B) 2:39, 1,600: Taylor (B) 5:34.8, 3,200: Bines (B) 13:39, 400 relay: Bradford (Little, Corignani, Swanson, Cowburn) 53.8, 1,600 relay: Bradford (Swanson, Dixon, Prince, Cowburn) 4:22.2, 3,200 relay: Bradford (Dixon, Bines, Prince, Taylor) 11:38, 100 hurdles: Little (B) 17.2, 300 hurdles: Swanson (B) 51.56, long jump: Bentley (K) 15-5.5, triple jump: Curcio (B) 31-2.5, high jump: Little (B) 4-6, shot put: Asp (B) 32-11, discus: Asp (B) 95-7, pole vault: Dixon (B) 7-0, javelin: Costanzo (K) 98-4