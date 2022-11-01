BROCKWAY — With unrelenting offenisve firepower and an equally unrelenting defense, Clearfield stormed through the District 9 Class 2A finals matchup, walloping St. Maryas with a one-sided 10-0 victory, claiming the title of district champions.
Entering this game, No. 1 Clearfield had only lost two games throughout its season, notching a 16-2 record and qualifying as one of the two teams selected for a postseason run. St. Marys, on the other hand, suffered losing streaks during its season and finished below .500.
“We battled through a lot of obstacles of learning new positions, a bunch of new incoming freshmen,” said St. Marys head coach Sam Zimmerman. “(We were) learning to play the varsity speed and really work on the basics and foundations of soccer.”
The championship match started with a flurry of successful offensive possessions from the Lady Bison. Showing off their unmatched speed along with crisp passes, tools they would use to help facilitate goal after goal, they kept the ball away from the Lady Dutch and diced the defense, finding the back of the net just ten minutes left by way of Elle Smith, who would finish the first half with a hat trick and the game with four goals.
“I’ve been coaching (Smith) since U-8 and she’s just a talented player,” said Clearfield head coach Todd Winters. “She knows where the ball’s going to be and she works with that ball. Her touch is great, her shots great. She works as hard as anyone I’ve ever met.”
Two minutes after the Lady Dutch broke the ice, Clearfield’s Alayna Winters punched in another goal, followed by Smith’s second goal, once again, less than a minute after the previous one.
When they could get the ball, St. Mary’s struggled to control it, their passes being cut off resulting in stunted drives that rarely made it past midfield. The Lady Bison found holes in the stoppers and with their flight of feet, screamed down the field.
A pass from Winters to Smith at 25 minutes and an unassisted goal from Riley Ryen four minutes later ended the half at 5-0. St. Mary only broke through midfield twice and failed to get a shot on goal in the entire first 40 minutes of play.
“Our game is keeping that ball on the ground and passing it and maintaining possession and just trying to spread the defense out,” said Winters. “It gives us shot opportunities. It got our girls in good position, it got their defense out of position and it opened up a lot of things for us.”
In the final half, Clearfield kept the intensity, speed and relentlessness up. With a five-goal lead, the Lady Dutch were deflated, not to mention gassed from the constant efforts on defense.
Winters scored her second goal of the night 13 minutes into the second half, forcing a running clock. However, the Lady Bison did not let up.
Kaylie Brown became the fourth Lady Bison to get on the scoreboard with Clearfield’s seventh goal after a speed burst and an assist from McKenna Lanager created a two-on-one situation that favored Clearfield.
For St. Marys, their offense was finally able to cross into enemy territory, but failed to string together any meaningful runs with the same offensive woes that plagued them throughout the first half.
The Lady Bison’s final three goals all came within the last ten minutes of play. Lanager and Winters scored their second goals at 7:08 left and 5:45 left, and Smith capped off her impressive scoring night with a final chip shot with less than five seconds left. With the horn sounding, Clearfield’s team rallied at midfield, now crowned District champions.
“The girls have put a lot of work in. I mean, we practice a lot,” said Winters. “(The girls) put the time in and they put up with the running. They don’t always necessarily like the position they’re in but they know they’re doing something better for the team.”