The Bradford High girls soccer team wore these orange uniforms during Monday’s win over Warren in support of teammate Angelika Maletto, a cancer survivor. Maletto was diagnosed with a rare form of Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia in 2015 and has been in remission since 2018. The color orange represents Leukemia awareness and support.

 Photo provided

Ahead of Monday’s game against Warren, the Bradford High girls soccer team traded its customary red and black uniforms for a new kit.

This one featured orange lettering on a black background, a deviation from the Lady Owls’ standard home jerseys. The uniforms were the result of a player-led effort to raise Leukemia awareness and support, honoring junior midfielder Angelika Maletto, a cancer survivor.

