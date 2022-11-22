gsoc

Kierstin Taylor (13) plays the ball for the Bradford girls soccer team during a September victory over St. Marys. The Lady Owls finished 14-5 in 2022, overcoming early-season question marks before successfully defending their District 9 championship.

 Era photo by Wade Aiken

Questions were aplenty for the Bradford girls soccer team.

What would the 2022 season look like with a new head coach, and with a slew of new faces in the starting lineup? Would the Lady Owls replicate their success of recent years, a stretch that saw them win four consecutive District 9 titles?

