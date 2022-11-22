Questions were aplenty for the Bradford girls soccer team.
What would the 2022 season look like with a new head coach, and with a slew of new faces in the starting lineup? Would the Lady Owls replicate their success of recent years, a stretch that saw them win four consecutive District 9 titles?
The transition of power proved seamless. With plenty of talent back at the attacking position, as well, the Lady Owls didn’t miss a beat.
They not only successfully defended their D9 title for the fourth time, but returned to the PIAA tournament.
With several impactful underclassmen flanking a special senior up top, Bradford raced to a 14-5 finish. After working through early-season adversity, the Lady Owls peaked during a thrilling playoff run, bringing a resounding welcome to Jim Warnick’s head coaching tenure.
“It went better than we initially thought, given our schedule and what we were trying to replace,” Warnick said. “We were hoping for a 50/50 season, but the girls really stepped up and took over.”
Warnick assumed the head coach’s spot after several years as an assistant, taking over for Warren Shaw. He and assistant coach AJ Lucas continued a familiar tactical system, hoping to ease the pains of replacing several important defensive starters.
“Both (Lucas) and I had been there for four or five years prior, so it made the transition easier,” Warnick said. “We really just flip-flopped hats. Between spring and previous high school seasons, the girls knew who we were and were used to us.”
It wasn’t always easy — Bradford lost twice to DuBois before eventually knocking off the Lady Beavers in the D9 Class 3A title game, and came up short in a couple physical District 10 Region 6 contests. When it mattered, however, they came into their own, and a state sub-regional win over Hollidaysburg rewarded their progress.
“Even with the losses to DuBois, we weren’t trying to sound cocky, but we were confident that we were always the better team,” Warnick said. “It was a matter of us showing up to play. As slow and lethargic as we played (the second time), it was still only a 3-0 game, and we kept telling (the girls) that if we brought the energy we had during (wins against) Meadville and Warren, we weren’t concerned with what was going to happen. And they brought it.”
Maddi Cowburn was one of four seniors that helped lead the Lady Owls. An impact player throughout her varsity career, Cowburn tallied 40 goals and 48 assists while also blossoming into a vocal leader in her final season.
“(Cowburn) was the coaches’ pick for captain, seeing the teammate and the person she was,” Warnick said. “Four years ago, I would have never picked Maddi as the coaches’ captain, just because she wasn’t there mentally or emotionally. How much she’s grown in the last four years to take the team under her wing… people saw what she did and saw her play through injury, and they stepped up and put more effort into everything.”
Kelsea Austin and Bella Prince were once again Cowburn’s go-to allies on the attack. Austin, now a junior, turned in another huge goal-scoring season, totaling 33 goals and 15 assists, while Prince followed up a breakout freshman year with 27 goals and 25 assists as a sophomore.
There were nights on which the trio looked unstoppable. And, in tight contests, they’d provide the offense to lead the Lady Owls back.
“We weren’t concerned offensively and we knew we could go toe-to-toe scoring with any team,” Warnick said. “We just didn’t want to get to where we had to score seven goals to win a game. We knew what we would get out of (Cowburn, Austin and Prince), but it was nice to see some others step up.”
Grace Close was one of several underclassmen who played a key role for the first time in their varsity career. Close scored the game-winning goal in Bradford’s PIAA sub-regional win over Hollidaysburg, capping a sophomore year that saw her score three goals and dish out five assists.
Jaydon Hogue and Kierstin Taylor were summoned into starting defensive spots as freshman, the former notching four goals and six assists. They played in front of another freshman, Maddy Stark, who made 76 saves and registered six shutouts at goalkeeper.
Stark worked tirelessly with assistant coach Travis Cowburn to develop her skills in net. With Dawn Flynn’s progress at center back, the Lady Owls remedied much of their defensive struggles by season’s end.
“The biggest thing was trying to fill the holes of pieces we lost, especially on the defensive end,” Warnick said. “Two freshmen playing on our back line was a big deal for us, as were players who are used to defense shuffling up to midfield. Our biggest concern all year was being able to fill that.”
Emily Morgan anchored the midfield, finishing with four goals and seven assists, while Grace Tyler had five goals and three assists. Austin and Ellie Kane co-captained the team with Cowburn, forming a squad that was never lacking in leadership.
“(Austin and Kane) really stepped up and helped with a lot of the leadership,” Warnick said. “Stuff that the coaches didn’t have to worry about; the little bickering that captains are able to handle. Even the seniors who weren’t picked as captains stepped up and took the younger girls under their wing. The leadership of the girls didn’t go unnoticed by anybody.”
After what could have easily been a rebuilding year, the Lady Owls will look to defend their D9 title again in 2023. They’ll have a key piece missing up top, but plenty of talent returns, giving Warnick’s staff optimism that they can again not miss a step.
“With the young girls that have stepped up, the holes should be filled,” Warnick said. “We might need time to get up to the speed we need next season, but the players will be there.”