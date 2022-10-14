Bradford started the scoring, but McDowell responded strongly and took control of a crucial District 10 Region 6 girls soccer matchup.

After Bella Prince’s early goal for the Lady Owls, McDowell showed why it is the team to beat in Region 6 and controlled Wednesday’s meeting at Parkway Field. After Bradford pulled within a goal late, McDowell sealed its victory with a pair of late insurance goals, holding off a Lady Owl comeback and winning, 5-2.

