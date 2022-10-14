Bradford started the scoring, but McDowell responded strongly and took control of a crucial District 10 Region 6 girls soccer matchup.
After Bella Prince’s early goal for the Lady Owls, McDowell showed why it is the team to beat in Region 6 and controlled Wednesday’s meeting at Parkway Field. After Bradford pulled within a goal late, McDowell sealed its victory with a pair of late insurance goals, holding off a Lady Owl comeback and winning, 5-2.
“I think we had some momentum there, then it sort of got away,” Bradford head coach Jim Warnick said. “I don’t think the score really tells the story of the game. We had opportunities, we just need to be able to finish.”
Bradford started the game the same way it has seemingly every one this season — with a goal in the opening minutes.
The Lady Owls struck in the third minute, when Maddi Cowburn dribbled through the McDowell defense and into the box. Once clear of Lady Trojan defenders, Cowburn pumped the brakes and hit a trailing Prince, who went far side and beat the goalkeeper.
McDowell got the goal back five minutes later, however, on a scramble resulting from a corner kick. Then, nearly midway through the first half, Grace Emmanuel scored her first of two goals for the Lady Trojans on a shot from more than 30 yards out.
Less than two minutes after Emmanuel’s goal, Abby Faulhaber added her first of two, breaking away from the Bradford defense before beating the keeper. Just 20 minutes into the game, Bradford suddenly faced a two-goal deficit, and the Lady Trojans worked to make sure the Lady Owls wouldn’t climb out of it.
“(McDowell) didn’t man mark; it wasn’t like they did anything special, they just played position well,” Warnick said. “They didn’t panic when they got the ball, they just played it around and kept their depth on defense. They didn’t make flat passes. We started chasing the ball and they slowly picked us apart.”
McDowell limited Bradford’s offense mostly to what it could muster on counter-attacks. The Lady Trojans shut down Bradford in the midfield and attacking zone for much of the night, as the Lady Owls couldn’t keep possession of the ball, especially in the attacking half.
McDowell’s back line was strong and its midfielders shut off Bradford’s offensive build-ups.
“We knew we needed to be more competitive in the midfield and win more balls, and we just weren’t,” Warnick said. “It didn’t seem like we had the energy we needed, but we’re still proud of them. They came out and fought.”
Bradford’s first real chance of the second half came on a surge up the wing by Cowburn with 10 minutes left on the clock. Cowburn’s shot attempt was cut down, but she earned a penalty kick in the process, as a challenge from a Lady Trojan defender came in too hard.
When Cowburn converted, she brought the Lady Owls back to a 3-2 deficit, but McDowell would answer five minutes later on Emmanuel’s second of the night.
Emmanuel navigated her way through Bradford’s defense before scoring from a prime position. Faulhaber scored as time expired to pad the lead, and even though McDowell’s forwards were off target for much of the night, its chances simply out-numbered Bradford’s.
“For us to be in this game, we needed to be able to shut them down offensively,” Warnick said. “This game could easily have gotten away, but we didn’t allow it. We worked a lot in practice this week on one-v-ones, and on pressure defense.”
Maddy Stark made a career-high 10 saves in goal for Bradford. The Lady Owls fell to 10-3 with the loss but, like last season’s game at Parkway Field against the same team, turned in a strong showing against a daunting D10 opponent.
They’ll look to get back on track Monday when they host Erie.