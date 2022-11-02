BROCKWAY — Perhaps it was only fitting.
In the Bradford girls soccer team’s biggest game of the year — against an opponent who had already beaten it twice this season — a player who has meant so much to the Lady Owls in her career came through yet again.
Maddi Cowburn’s 64th-minute goal proved to be the winner in Tuesday’s District 9 Class 3A championship game at Frank Varischetti Field.
With a 3-1 victory over DuBois, Bradford sealed its fifth consecutive District 9 title. And, like she has her entire career, Cowburn delivered the fatal blow.
“We’ve never been in a situation where we panicked this year,” Bradford head coach Jim Warnick said. “They were focused on what they had to do and tonight it really showed.”
Bradford’s first two meetings with DuBois this season didn’t go smoothly, as the Lady Owls lost 3-0 and 4-1 to the same team they beat in last year’s Class 3A final. On Tuesday, however, the Lady Owls shut down DuBois’ attackers with a stingy defensive effort and a huge performance from their freshman goalkeeper.
“We never thought, losing those games, that we weren’t the better team,” Warnick said. “The first game of the season, we worked out a lot of stuff. We went down to (DuBois) and struggled, but we kept telling them, if we had the energy they weren’t going to beat us. We truly believed we were the better team and I think we surprised them coming out.”
The first half was rather uneventful, as most was played in the middle of the field and neither attack had much room to operate. A long shot by Bradford’s Kelsea Austin and one by Rachel Sickeri on the other end were about all either side could manage.
Emily Morgan broke the ice for the Lady Owls in the 48th minute, however, finishing a rebound after an initial shot by Austin. The Lady Owls had constructed counter attacks in the minutes prior but hadn’t had room to shoot, until Morgan found herself in an optimal position.
DuBois turned on the offensive pressure as the second stanza reached its midway point. The Lady Beavers tied the game in the 62nd minute on a goal by Emily Graeca, scored on a shot from the left flank. Bradford hadn’t surrendered many quality chances prior, but the combination play of Graeca and Sickeri finally paid off for DuBois.
Facing adversity for the first time Tuesday, however, the Lady Owls responded emphatically.
As Cowburn lined up to take a direct kick from 25 yards out, bodies scrambled in the box in hopes of getting on the receiving end. Cowburn took it herself, however, and sent a ball high into the top of the net to return the lead back to Bradford.
Neither team was done there offensively.
DuBois had several quality chances over the final 15 minutes, including an empty-net opportunity with a dozen minutes left that was deterred by a Dawn Flynn clearance. With seven minutes left, Maddy Stark rushed well out of her goalkeeping position to cut down a shot.
Bella Prince sealed it for Bradford with just under three minutes to play, finishing a long feed from Cowburn. After Cowburn strung together a few moves at midfield, she turned and sent a lengthy pass to Prince, who got separation from her defender and doubled Bradford’s lead.
Stark finished with seven saves, stepping up big for her team in the waning minutes.
“She’s pivoted 180 degrees from our first game to now,” Warnick said of Stark. “She came out with hesitation prior, but tonight, she’s diving and going after balls. That was big.”
Bradford’s back line deserved its share of credit, as well, for limiting an offense that had its way in the first two meetings.
“We had some new people on defense this time compared to the last two meetings (with DuBois),” Warnick said. “It showed the whole game and it showed in a lot of other games that our defense was very strong.”
Bradford advances to Saturday’s PIAA sub-regional round, where it will host Hollidaysburg of District 6.
For a program of the Lady Owls’ standards, District titles have become commonplace. In their first year with Warnick at the lead, however, number five felt just as sweet as the first.
“It’s a lot of pressure to keep going,” Warnick said. “Losing to DuBois twice was tough and the pressure was on, but it’s something the girls kept talking about — that we were going for five. Everyone pushed each other in practice and it was good for the program.”