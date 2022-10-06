The Bradford girls soccer team celebrated its Senior Night in familiar fashion.
The Lady Owls’ four seniors have seen plenty of wins during their time with the program. They’ve already won three District 9 titles since reaching high school and, when they were freshmen, joined a program that was already the defending District champion.
On Wednesday at Parkway Field, they enjoyed another victory, this one a 17-0 thumping of Oil City.
For the Lady Owls’ senior captain, the night carried an added meaning, as she reached another milestone in a fabled career. One of her standout teammates reached a career milestone, as well, the two connecting to produce goals like they have countless times before.
Five weeks after scoring her 100th career goal, Maddi Cowburn recorded her 100th career assist, one of seven helpers she distributed Wednesday. Kelsea Austin scored her 100th career goal, one of six the junior had on the evening.
Cowburn scored two goals in the game while she, Bailee Fitzsimmons, Emily Reynolds and Olivia Coles were recognized with a ceremony at halftime.
“They got to start the game on the field and end the game on the field,” Bradford head coach Jim Warnick said of his seniors. “It was a good game for them all to participate, whether it be by goals, assists or helping the build-up to everything.”
Bella Prince scored three goals and dished out two assists for Bradford, while Rylie Corbett scored twice, Fitzsimmons recorded two assists and Grace Close, Elle Kane and Madison Rimer each scored once. Austin and Emily Morgan each also had an assist.
Warnick thanked his seniors for the body of work they’ve given the program in their time with the Lady Owls. They’ve helped create the program’s current culture, one that expects success.
“They’ve put in the work over the years, gotten their playing time and they’ve contributed,” Warnick said. “Whether it be coming in as a substitute or being thrown into a position they haven’t played before, they come in and they work. They give us what they can.”
For Cowburn and Austin, Wednesday’s accomplishments take away the pressure that came with them — not that anyone had slowed the duo down yet this season, anyway.
“I think (reaching the milestones) was really nice because, now, they can just focus on everything ahead,” Warnick said. “They don’t need to worry about any records or stuff like that. For (Cowburn) and (Austin) to get those done tonight was big, as opposed to it dragging throughout the season. They’re focused on DuBois for Saturday and are hoping they can put in a solid game like they did against Warren.”