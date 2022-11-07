Bradford and Hollidaysburg were inseparable for more than an hour.
The Lady Owls seemed to find an extra gear in the last 10 minutes of Saturday’s PIAA girls soccer sub-regional at Parkway Field, however, and were rewarded for their efforts.
After 75-plus minutes of back-and-forth offense, Grace Close’s goal with 4:04 left in regulation capped a 4-3 Bradford victory. Down two goals in the second stanza, the Lady Owls didn’t fret, and after two lightning-quick tallies tied it, their late-game offensive pressure finally broke through.
The victory sent the District 9 champions back into the PIAA tournament, where they’ll meet the runners-up of District 7. For a program that lost much to graduation, this Lady Owls group has proved in recent weeks that they haven’t missed a step.
Things looked bleak for Bradford shortly before Close’s game-winner, as a goal by Hburg’s Seddy Clapper gave the Lady Tigers a 3-1 lead in the 47th minute.
The District 6 champions had taken a 2-1 lead into halftime after a 6th-minute goal by Lauren Stevenson and 29th-minute goal by Bella Vent.
Stevenson finished a feed from Chloe Stair, who had made a nice move to create space for a run up the right wing before curving a ball into Stevenson. The sophomore didn’t get all of it, but she got enough.
Maddi Cowburn answered for Bradford two minutes later, however, after a defensive mis-play in front of the net. Cowburn collected the loose ball and sent it into an open goal, responding to Hburg’s goal in a blink.
A defensive mis-play set up the next goal, as well, as Vent took advantage by making a run up the right blank before beating a diving keeper. Around the 25-minute mark, the Lady Tigers began to turn the tide and kept the ball in their attacking half.
“We came out slow in the first half and that’s what fueled our speech at halftime: That wasn’t the team that beat DuBois (in the D9 final),” Bradford head coach Jim Warnick said. “There was no energy and we were just going through the motions.”
Hburg’s momentum continued into the second half, as a long throw-in by Abby Steiner found Clapper in the box. Clapper took it on a hop and buried it, doubling the Lady Tigers’ lead after they had set up in the offensive zone minutes prior.
Bradford got one back in the 53rd minute off of a corner, when Bella Prince sent a cross that found Cowburn in the midst of a scramble. Seconds later, Kelsea Austin dribbled all the way down the right side and sent a shot on net, which Prince was there to clean up on a rebound.
Bradford had looked down and out in the first dozen minutes, but had found something to keep the game — and its season — alive.
“When (Hburg) got their third one, the girls’ level was slowly dropping,” Warnick said. “After we got the second quick one, though, they were as fired up on the bench as they were on the field. We didn’t really challenge for any balls in the first half, and in the second, we started challenging everything. I think that’s what set it up for us.”
After the back-to-back goals, the sides were back to where they started with 20 minutes to play. In this portion of the game, however, Bradford remained on the offensive.
“The second half was different. We got down, but then everything started clicking and they started to come together,” Warnick said. “There were still a little bit of nerves, especially with the size difference.”
The Lady Owls earned a penalty kick in the 63rd minute but a dive to Hburg goalkeeper Sophia Blescia’s right kept it out. After the opening minutes of the second half belonged to the Lady Tigers, its late stages were marked by Bradford attacks as they continued to push forward after equalizing.
Bradford finally broke through in the 76th minute when Close got on the receiving end of a ball sent across the goal crease by Prince.
A give-and-go play between Prince and Cowburn created space on the right flank. After Prince’s cross took a bounce, Close got enough of it to put it home.
“When those (crosses) come in, we usually have a tendency of stopping and letting the keeper have it,” Warnick said. “We finally crashed, so it was a big goal for them.”
Maddy Stark made four saves in goal for Bradford, which will host District 7 runner-up Mars Tuesday at Parkway Field.
Bradford’s previous two meetings with Hburg were unsuccessful, as the Lady Tigers elminated the Lady Owls in two recent sub-regionals. Saturday’s victory was another step forward for what has become a juggernaut of a Bradford program, however, and this group will continue to see just how far they can go.
“This was big for us,” Warnick said. “We knew what we had lost (from last year), so to repeat and meet expectations.. for me and (assistant coach AJ Lucas), this was big. The girls are excited because they get another home game. It’s huge.”