ecc

Elk County Catholic’s Sami Straub (5) boots the ball upfield with Brockway’s Emily Bennett (3) guarding her in Wednesday’s game. The Lady Crusaders would end up falling to Brockway, 2-1, in overtime.

 Tyler Kolesar/DuBois Courier Express

KERSEY — Heading into the District 9 Class A girls soccer tournament as the No. 4 seed, the Brockway Lady Rovers knew they had some work to do if they wanted to defend last year’s title. But on Wednesday afternoon at Angela Huey Memorial Field, the Lady Rovers knocked off top-seeded Elk County Catholic, 2-1, in overtime to advance to this year’s title game against Karns City.

Lady Rover senior Amanda Decker scored both of the team’s goals — the first coming on a penalty kick and the game-winner off of a Rheanna Spinda cross in the first overtime period at 87:14.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos