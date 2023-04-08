(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a two-part series revealing the final rosters for the seventh annual NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase. Today, the four girls rosters comprising the NY and PA Gold and Silver teams.)
ALLEGANY, N.Y. — The final rosters have been set for this year’s NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase.
For the second-consecutive year, the event, which pits the top players from Southwestern New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania, will feature both a Gold and Silver contest on both the boys’ and girls’ side, making for four total games.
The 2023 Corporate Cup is set for Sunday, July 23, at Allegany-Limestone Central School. The boys’ Silver game will lead off the action at noon with the girls’ Silver contest to follow at 2:30 p.m. The boys’ Gold game is set to begin at 5 p.m. with the girls’ Gold match to conclude the day at 7:30 p.m.
This marks the seventh iteration of the boys’ contests and Year 6 for the girls. And the event has only grown in that time. In its early years, the number of participating players for four teams was around 88, but that figure increased to 160 last year and up to 176 across eight teams this year. Additionally, the pool of high schools from which players try out now numbers 45, a massive increase from its first year, when players from only 10 high schools in each state tried out.
This year, organizers also added an alumni game, which will take place on July 22 at Allegany-Limestone.
Following are the 80 players who were selected to the four girls teams, with 22 comprising each of the NY teams and 20 and 16 on the Pennsy squads. Frewsburg had the most Gold choices with five, followed by Warren, Fillmore and Allegany-Limestone with four apiece. Port Allegany had the most overall selections with six, while A-L and Warren each had five.
Selected to the New York girls’ Gold roster were: Preslee Miller (jr., Fillmore, goalkeeper), Chloe Baker (so., Allegany-Limestone, goalkeeper), Lily Schena (sr., Olean), Kayla Lynn (sr., Falconer), Grace Russell (jr., Fillmore), Addison Hultberg (jr., Frewsburg), Audrey Hurlburt (jr., Ellicottville), Gracie Conlan (jr., Frewsburg), Adison Grusendorf (sr., Genesee Valley), Malory DeRock (sr., Fillmore), Ashlyn Samuelson (sr., Frewsburg), Fransisca Childs (sr., Hinsdale), Alexandra Hultberg (sr., Frewsburg), Hope Russell (jr., Fillmore), Addison Fisher (so., Allegany-Limestone), Ella Propheter (jr., Jamestown), Jacey Cappa (sr., Frewsburg), Hannah Southwick-Powers (so., Belfast), Abby Peck (so., Allegany-Limestone), Olivia Paterniti (sr., Allegany-Limestone), Brooke Butler (jr., Ellicottville) and Karryne Mims (sr., Jamestown).
Chosen to the Pennsylvania girls’ Gold roster were: Emily Stephan-Payne (so., Kane), Tiffany Bloom (sr., Curwensville), Sophie Radlowski (jr., St. Marys), Lilly Stanley (fr., Warren), Samantha Straub (jr., Elk County Catholic), Kailey Bartlett (fr., Port Allegany), Zoe Puhala (so., Brockway), Bella Prince (so., Bradford), Raeann Raught (jr., Kane), Macie Johnson (sr., Kane), Paris Stern (sr., Brockway), Jaydon Hogue (fr., Bradford), Madalyn Rhodes (jr., DuBois), Eliza Brook (jr., Warren), Josie Orinko (so., Brockway, goalkeeper), Brielle Budd (sr., Port Allegany, goalkeeper), Kierstin Taylor (fr., Bradford), Mariah Allen (sr., DuBois), Leyna Irwin (fr., Warren) and Meea Irwin (fr., Warren).
Picked to the New York girls’ Silver squad were: Mackenzie Harmon (jr., Portville, goalkeeper), Jenn Dickens (jr., Scio), Cloey Larabee (so., Cuba-Rushford), Anna Drozdowski (sr., Belfast), Quinn Pence (so., Randolph), Lexi Crossley (jr., Scio), Jaden Dunbar (fr., Wellsville), Lauren Viglietta (jr., Wellsville), Emily Collins (so., Portville), Mariah Downey (sr., Salamanca), Mallory Carter (fr., Olean), Jezerae Fayson (sr., Olean), Lexi Benjamin (jr., Olean), Alaina Bunker (sr., Randolph), Olivia Frank (jr., Franklinville), Danika Scott (so., Belfast), Ayla Faulkner (fr., Wellsville), Mackenzie Rhodes (fr., Allegany-Limestone), Taylor Searle (sr., Cuba-Rushford), Grace Hodara (sr., Salamanca), Grace Gariepy (8th, Portville) and Sarah Courtney (sr., Franklinville, goalkeeper).
Selected to the Pennsylvania girls’ Silver team were: Kendra Meade (fr., Port Allegany), Alexis Rohr (so., Ridgway), Anna Meyers (jr., Kane), Seanna VanAlstine (jr., Elk County Catholic), Dawn Flynn (jr., Bradford), Lily Madison (so., Port Allegany), Madison Fillhart (fr., Port Allegany), Hannah Wolff (so., Ridgway), Starlet Bridenbaker (sr., Port Allegany), Ally Notarianni (so., Johnsonburg), Abby Lutz (sr., Smethport), Ariel Carney (so., DuBois), Rae Bevacqua (sr., Johnsonburg), Jasmine Carney (jr., DuBois, goalkeeper), Lucy Bigelow (so., Warren) and Angela Durle (jr., Brockway).