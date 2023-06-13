ELYSBURG — Traveling to compete in the Amatuer Trapshooting Association for the AIM Youth Category, four local shooters found top five finishes.
In the Jr. Single trap shoot, Smethport’s Brayden Cosper near-perfect score landed him a fourth place, as hit ended with a 99-out-of-100. The three shooters above him all hit 100s. Katelyn Dunn, also of Smethport, earned bronze in the Jr. Handicap heat, shooting 91-out-of-100.
Bradford also had two kids end with top-five performances. Brayden Bach claimed fourth in the Sub-Jr. Handicap and Shawn Ward ended in fifth with a 96-out-of-100 in the Sub-Jr. Singles.