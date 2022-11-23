The Upper Allegany Valley Soccer League (UAVSL) released its list of All-Stars for girls soccer, with all ten picks coming from three schools. Kane headlines the league with four, as well as the Most Valuable Player.

Elk County Catholic was the only team in the UAVSL to finish above .500, posting a 5-0-1 record in-conference. With no league losses to its name, ECC entered the District 9 playoffs with the No. 1 seed and a bye week. In its first playoff game, the Lady Crusaders faced No. 4 Brockway, the defending district champions. In a game that was settled in overtime, ECC’s season ended with a 2-1 loss.

