The Upper Allegany Valley Soccer League (UAVSL) released its list of All-Stars for girls soccer, with all ten picks coming from three schools. Kane headlines the league with four, as well as the Most Valuable Player.
Elk County Catholic was the only team in the UAVSL to finish above .500, posting a 5-0-1 record in-conference. With no league losses to its name, ECC entered the District 9 playoffs with the No. 1 seed and a bye week. In its first playoff game, the Lady Crusaders faced No. 4 Brockway, the defending district champions. In a game that was settled in overtime, ECC’s season ended with a 2-1 loss.
For their efforts in a nearly flawless conference season, Italia Cicione, Samantha Straub, Rylie Belsole and Allison Geci were named All-Stars for the Lady Crusaiders.
While not ending the 2022 season with a winning record, Kane came out 3-3 in league play while producing twice the amount of All-Stars as last year. Jillian Wattz, Mollie Dinger, Macie Johnson and Emily Stephan were four of the 11 selections this year,
“Having four All-Stars didn’t just happen by chance,” said Kane head coach Brittany Sprankle. “These four girls never stopped working from last season to this season. They participated in indoor soccer, open gyms, open fields and went on runs on their own. They put in the time and the effort to be the amazing players they have become. Each one of these girls is an integral part of our team.”
In her sophomore season, Stephan led the Lady Wolves’ offense, finding the back of the net 18 times throughout the season, including two hat tricks. Her work this year earned her the league’s MVP award.
“Emily is only a sophomore and has a heart for soccer. She’s always looking to better herself and her skills. (Stephan) is able to recognize when she can improve on something and will work until she sees that success and improvement,” said Sprankle. “Having Emily as the MVP means a lot to me as a coach because she is getting noticed. I can tell her all day long how great she is at the game, but when other coaches recognize her also, I think it makes it mean more.”
Kane entered the District 9 Class A playoffs as the No. 6 seed, but fell to No. 3 Forest Area in the first round, losing 2-0.
The final two All Stars from the UAVSL came from Port Allegany. With a new coach running the squad in Justin Tanner, the team got off to a tough start, dropping their first six games of the season. However, once Port got its feet under them, they caught fire and won seven out of their next eight games. Their second matchup of the season with ECC resulted in a tie, the only blemish of what would have been an otherwise perfect season in conference play.
“I was wondering what it was going to take to get this team to really start turning around. We had a lot of close losses and I honestly still don’t know what it was that turned us around,” said Tanner. “I was just excited that it happened. It showed to me and the girls that we’re really capable of winning games and we can really stand our ground with any team.”
After scoring three goals in the first six games, Port scored 28 more in the last 11 games, with the majority of them coming from Evin Stauffer, who was named an All-Star for the second time and finished her season with 18 goals and more than 50 goals in her four years with the team.
Along with Stauffer, Abbie Lutz and Brielle Budd were also named All-Stars, this also being Budd’s second selection of her career. Lutz found the back of the net four times throughout the season and Budd’s work in the goal tallied 147 saves throughout the season.
“All coaches go into the season hoping to win some titles and stuff but I was happy with the showing we made. Our girls showed up and really did what they could,” said Tanner. “I think that going forward we’ll really be able to build and get experience and it won’t be too long before we’re (back in the playoffs.)”