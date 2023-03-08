states wrestling

Reece Bechakas of Kane (top) hangs on to Mason Gourley of Clarion during their 152-pound consolation semifinal Saturday at the Class AA Northwest Regional wrestling tournament. Bechakas is one of eight local wrestlers who qualified for the PIAA tournament, which will be wrestled Thursday-Saturday at Giant Center in Hershey.

 Photo by Robin Baxter

Eighteen of the 20 heavyweights at the PIAA small-school wrestling tournament are upperclassmen.

That’s often the case at states, especially among heavier weight classes, where juniors and seniors perennially dominate. All but two 285-pound entrants in this year’s Class AA field fit that mold.

