MANSFIELD — Manny Diaz’s record-breaking, 1600-meter run led the Bradford boys track and field team’s efforts at Thursday’s Mansfield University invitational.
Diaz broke the meet record by running the 1600 in 4:22.98, just missing the Bradford High school record (4:22.37), set by Aziz Yousif in 2013. Diaz ran step-for-step with Williamsville’s Kristian Mizdail the entire race, edging him at the line.
Chase Wineberg also earned a 1st-place finish for Bradford, the junior winning the high jump with a leap of 5-6. Wineberg’s victory came in the dark, as the high jump concluded after all other events had been decided.
Wineberg also placed 6th in the 110 hurdles with a best time of 17:13. He was 5th in triple jump with 37-11 and 11th in long jump with 18-5.
“(Diaz) looked great today and that was worth coming here to see,” Bradford coach Tom Tessena said. “(Wineberg) had a big day as well. He is going to be very strong in his four events at Districts. Our younger guys are taking their lumps and gaining a lot of experience.”
Joe Caruso placed 3rd in the 2000-meter steeplechase with a time of 7:33.17 and ran the 800 in 2:17.63.
Danny Marasco placed 7th in the long jump with 18-5.75 and 8th in triple jump with 36-10.5. Marcus Terwilliger was 8th in high jump (5-4), Enzo Aiello was 7th in the pole vault (9-0) and Logan Kohler was 11th in the 110 hurdles (18.65).
Andrew Giordno placed 18th in the discus (96-11) and 16th in javelin (114-11). Patrick French was 11th in shot put (37-10.5) and 23rd in discus (90-6).
Joe Cary finished 11th in javelin (121-9) and Dan Taylor was 16th in shot put (35-8.5) for a personal best. Gavin Neel and Matt DeCasper each posted personal bests in the 100 (13.04 and 13.11) and 200 (27.2 and 27.32).
Bradford, despite missing a few key athletes that prevented its relay teams from competing, scored 41.4 points to place 7th. Jersey Shore claimed the team title with 154 points.
BOYS TRACK THURSDAY
Smethport 76, Port Allegany 72
}Smethport 79, Otto-Eldred 70
DUKE CENTER — The Smethport track and field team improved to 4-0 with a win over Port Allegany and Otto-Eldred.
Justin Dunn had the most trips to the top of the podium for the Hubbers, claiming first in the 100 dash, 200 dash, 400 dash as well as the 1,600 relay. Carson Dunn tripled in the 800 dash, 3,200 relay, as well as the javelin, while Colin Riefosky and Christian Rothermel both doubled in both the 1,600 relay and 3,200 relay.
Otto-Eldred had two athletes triple in the meet. Shene Thomas won the triple jump, high jump and long jump and Blaze Maholic found first place finishes in the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and pole vault.
AT DUKE CENTER
100: J. Dunn (S) 11.66, 200: J. Dunn (S) 24.51, 400: J. Dunn (S) 54.85, 800: C. Dunn (S) 2:25.5, 1,600: Riley May (O-E) 5:31, 3,200: Aidan Clark (PA) 13.04, 400 relay: Smethport (Mason, McKean, Rothermel, Pelchy) 48.97, 1,600 relay: Smethport (Rothermel, Riekofsky, Ganoe, J. Dunn) 3:58.5, 3,200 relay: Smethport (Hendrickson, Riekofsky, Furgeson, C. Dunn) 10:10, 110 hurdles: Blaze Maholic (O-E) 16.95, 300 hurdles: Maholic (O-E) 44.95, long jump: Thomas (O-E) 19-9, triple jump: Thomas (O-E) 39-2, high jump: Thomas (O-E) 5-10, shotput: Freer (PA) 38-7, discus: Wilfong (PA) 108-0, pole vault: Maholic (O-E), Hamilton (PA) 10-0, javelin: C. Dunn (S) 119-6