Fall tryout dates for the NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase games are set for Sunday, Oct. 30, and Sunday, Nov. 6.
The registration deadline is Oct. 25.
New York players will be at Allegany-Limestone High School, located at 3131 Five Mile Road, Allegany. Girls tryouts run from 4-6 p.m. and boys tryouts will be from 6-8 p.m.
Pennsylvania players will be at Memorial Field in Johnsonburg at 320 W. Center St. Girls tryouts will be from 1-3 p.m. and boys will be from 3-5 p.m.
There is a $50 tryout fee for each player and must be brought to the first tryout session in cash or a check made out to NYPACCSS.
Each player will receive a tryout shirt that must be worn during the tryout sessions.
To register for tryouts, email rslinderman@verizon.net and include name, school, grade, address and phone number.
Varsity players from the following schools can register to tryout:
Pennsylvania: Warren, Bradford, DuBois, Kane, St. Marys, Brockway, Port Allegany/Smethport, Curwensville, Clearfield, Brookville, Coudersport, Northern Potter, Ridgway/Johnsonburg, Elk County Catholic, DuBois Central Catholic, Eisenhower, Galeton
New York: Olean, Allegany-Limestone, Falconer, Portville, Fillmore, Cuba-Rushford, Genesee Valley, Hinsdale, Ellicottville, Cattaraugus-Little Valley, Salamanca, Franklinville, Belfast, Andover/Whitesville, Randolph, Frewsburg, Pioneer, Scio/Friendship, Wellsville, Bolivar-Richburg, Maple Grove, Jamestown, Southwestern.
