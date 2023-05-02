With offseason development and a deeper roster, the Bradford tennis team has found themselves back in the District 9 Class AA playoff hunt for the second year in a row, sitting just two wins away from a championship.
A season ago, the Owls ended their season with a 4-6 record, being eliminated from the postseason by DuBois Central Catholic in the quarterfinals. While the loss at the end of the season did not result in a title, it did result in extra motivation, as several Owls sought out training programs over the summer.
“Really, I didn’t have to do much developing early in the season, the kids went up to Jamestown over the summer and had professional teaching from the pro up there,” said Bradford tennis coach Doug Atteberry. “They took what they learned and brought it back to Bradford. We’ve been just honing in on their skills over the season.”
This year’s campaign showed progress, producing a 8-3 record that included seven straight wins and garnered Bradford the No. 3 seed.
“The kids started working harder over the summer and they got their friends to play and their friends got their friends to play,” said Atteberry of his team, which has 18 athletes on the roster. ”We have a lot of players, so that gives us a lot of choices to mix and match our doubles teams.”
The Owls had 11 returning players this season, and alongside their veterans and experienced players came standout freshmen, such as Cooper Haight and Landon Lohrman. The pair joined the team with different perspectives on the sport, yet have positioned themselves to contribute quality minutes over the season.
“Lohrman is a great soccer player, a great athlete, and had never played soccer before. He had never picked up a racket until he started with us, but he’s learned the game and is a natural at the net. He’s fantastic at hitting overheads and volleys,” said Atteberry. “He also came to practice every day eager to learn and soak up information and try to get better in a sport that he knew nothing about to start with.”
Cooper Haight, on the other hand, has been around tennis for several years, as his brother, Peyton Haight, has been with the Owls for multiple years, and has been a starter in the team’s singles matches.
“(Cooper) Haight has great groundstrokes. He is in the top two or three strokes, backhand, forehand, serves, on the entire team. He is also in the mix to be in the starting lineup at Districts in the doubles,” said Atteberry. “They both have come a long way in their own right, and both have put themselves in the position to be in the lineup.”
The Owls have one more regular season match left on their season, facing top ranked and undefeated Elk County Catholic at home on Tuesday as long as the weather holds. Once again depending on the weather, the following day, Wednesday, would be the Owls first match of the playoffs.
“The key for every match is not to give them points. If we can get the ball over the net and in play, we’re going to win a lot of matches,” said Atteberry. “That’s really the point of emphasis, especially in doubles. Just to get the ball back in play.”
Starting the playoffs in the semifinals of a five-team bracket, the Owls will be traveling to DCC for a playoff rematch. The Owls and the No. 2 seeded Cardinals, 9-1, met once already this season on Wednesday, April 19, with DCC handing Bradford one of their three losses.
However, with this year’s postseason format altered from the regular season format, the Owls may hold an advantage. Instead of the normal structure of four singles matches and three doubles, with the ability for the same athletes to play in both, the District’s matches will feature three singles matches and two doubles, with no repeat performances.
“The 4-3 format is very difficult for us because (DCC) has two really, really good players, and they’re able to repeat those players. We may not have the top players like they do, but we have 10 players that are as good as their fifth player,” said Atteberry. “With no repeats, we think we’re going to sneak away with a win.”
Despite the chance for redemption against the Cardinals, the main focus for the Owls is just competing, winning and advancing towards their goal of a District 9 title.
“Last year there were six teams and we had to play in the qualifying match to get into the top four and we lost, so we’re already in that next round this year,” said Atteberry. “We’re at the point where everyone wants to win a match. Whether it’s Elk County or DCC, I think we just want to get a win.”