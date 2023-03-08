The first step was getting bodies into the room.
It’s not easy to rebuild a high school wrestling program. That’s what was required at Bradford High this season, however, after the Owls returned just three wrestlers from the year prior.
While it wasn’t always pretty, Bradford had more than enough wrestlers for a varsity lineup and found some dual meet success because of its numbers advantage.
Numbers are great. Now, however, Bradford’s coaching staff will be tasked with combating the team’s inexperience.
If this year showed the Owls anything, it’s that they can turn the program around. It will now just be a matter of doing so, catching up to the high standard of talent they see in District 9.
SOME OWLS finished their season at the District 4/9 Class 3A tournament Feb. 18 and others wrapped up theirs the following weekend at the Northwest Regional.
Bradford finished 3-2 in Allegheny Mountain League dual meets. The Owls packed nearly two-dozen wrestlers in their room, creating one of the area’s largest rosters.
“We got kids out just by word of mouth,” said head coach Stefan Chaussard, who completed his first full season after assuming the role toward the tail end of Bradford’s 2021-22 campaign. “We started with 23 signed up, had a few never show up but had a few come out mid-season. We didn’t lose anyone who was really committed, so I think that was a good sign. We’re trying to promote the sport; having conversations, trying to encourage kids to go to open mats and let them kind of fall in love with the sport on their own.”
Lucas Laktash and Jordan Thompson led Bradford’s on-mat results all year.
Laktash, a senior competing at 160 pounds, finished the year with a 33-8 record. The District 4/9 Class 3A champion at his weight, he finished his career with 98 wins, twice winning the District tournament and twice placing 5th at the Northwest Regional.
Thompson went 30-9 in his freshman season, winning a District title at 145 and placing 4th at Regionals.
“It was good to have (Laktash) there to push (Thompson), and I think there were times where Jordan pushed Lucas a little bit,” Chaussard said. “Those two really fed off of each other and that was a positive.”
Chase Gray, a senior heavyweight, was among the team’s leaders. He finished 13-13 on the season.
Quinn Lasher posted 12 wins for the Owls at 133 and Jacob Lucco had 11 wins at 127. The team had nine seniors in total but will return five freshmen and six sophomores.
“They have to understand it’s a grind; it’s a game of inches and there’s a period of learning where you make one mistake and it hurts,” Chaussard said. “The only way to get better is to continue to put the time in. If we want to see a lot of strides, we need to have a consistent commitment in the offseason.
“I do encourage kids to play multiple sports, and if you can only come to our summer program once a week, be consistent in that one day. Whether it’s lifting or open mats, consistency is the only way to see continuous improvement.”
WITH THE wheels in motion, Chaussard and his staff hope this offseason can become a serious difference-maker for their program.
Mat time, above all, is what the Owls lacked this season. They’ll gain that every time they lace up their shoes, however, and perhaps their growth will be dependent on how often that happens between now and November.
“It’s just going to take time,” Chaussard said. “The goal next year is to keep getting better and continue to see progress; not try to rush the process. It would be nice to say what the timeline is for more success but it just depends.”