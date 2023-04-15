DUBOIS — The Bradford tennis team picked up another win on the season, beating Brockway while on the road, 5-1.
Ward Kennedy kicked off the day with a in the first singles, facing the Rovers’ John Knox in a match that went to the third set. While Kennedy fell in the third, 6-10, the Owls would win out the rest of the day, starting with Max Shaw’s victory in the second singles. Mitchell Strauss and Cooper Haight each picked up wins in the third and fourth singles by identical scores of 6-2 and 6-1.
Steven Williams and Peyton Haight won big in the first doubles, claiming a 8-3 victory before Luke Kerr and Austin Tingley took down the Rovers in the third doubles, winning a closely fought match that ended 9-7.
The Owls will next face off against DuBois on Tuesday at home.