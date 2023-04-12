...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING
FOR ALL OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA...
* AFFECTED AREA...Warren, McKean, Potter, Elk, Cameron, Northern
Clinton, Clearfield, Northern Centre, Southern Centre,
Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, Somerset,
Bedford, Fulton, Franklin, Tioga, Northern Lycoming, Sullivan,
Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Union, Snyder, Montour,
Northumberland, Columbia, Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon,
Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster Counties.
* TIMING...Through this evening.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* MINIMUM RELATIVE HUMIDITY...25 to 35 percent.
* MAXIMUM TEMPERATURES...Mid 70s to lower 80s.
* IMPACTS...Rapid wildfire growth and spread expected. Outdoor
burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring or are imminent due to a combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. Any fires that
develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to
contain.
For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions,
and wildfire prevention and education, please visit the
Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
website at http://dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Wildfire.
&&