The Bradford boys tennis team improved to 4-0 on the season with a 5-2 home victory over Clearfield at Pitt-Bradford Tuesday.

Peyton Haight and Cooper Haight teamed up on third doubles, the sibling tandem picking up their first win as teammates. Ward Kennedy won for Bradford at second singles, Max Shaw won third singles and Mitch Strauss won fourth singles.

Steven Williams dropped a first singles match while Owen Manion and Landon Lohrman fell at second doubles. The Owls will face their first road test of the season Thursday when they travel to DuBois for a doubleheader against the Beavers and Brockway.

