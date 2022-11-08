The Bradford boys and girls soccer teams will each be showcased at Parkway Field one more time, as they host a doubleheader in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs tonight.

It was hard to consider the defending District 9 champions underdogs in their respective D9 tournaments, but both were seeded No. 2 and both have needed late-game drama to reach this stage of the playoffs.

