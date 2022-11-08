The Bradford boys and girls soccer teams will each be showcased at Parkway Field one more time, as they host a doubleheader in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs tonight.
It was hard to consider the defending District 9 champions underdogs in their respective D9 tournaments, but both were seeded No. 2 and both have needed late-game drama to reach this stage of the playoffs.
Bradford’s past two postseason rounds have been played in doubleheader format, as well.
First, the boys and girls played the D9 finals back-to-back at Brockway a week ago. They then each defeated Hollidaysbug Saturday in back-to-back subregionals at home.
And, those who have followed along have seen the boys and girls get to this point in strikingly similar fashion.
JAKE FRANZ SCORED two goals in the final 20 minutes of the Bradford boys’ 3-1 victory over Clearfield in the District 9 final.
His first came less than a minute after Clearfield equalized in the 60th minute, giving the lead back to the Owls moments after they relinquished it. A couple hours later — in front of the same Varischetti Field crowd — Maddi Cowburn did the same thing.
The Lady Owls took the lead shortly out of halftime on a goal by Emily Morgan, but top-seeded DuBois answered in the 62nd minute to tie the game. Two minutes after the Lady Beavers pulled level, however, Cowburn scored for Bradford, returning the lead to her side like Franz had in the first game.
Bella Prince’s 78th-minute goal completed a 3-1 win for the girls — the same score posted in the boys game.
Then, if Tuesday’s drama hadn’t been enough, both teams out-did themselves Saturday.
THE BRADFORD boys hosted the first leg of a Parkway Field doubleheader, one in which they and the Lady Owls would play the same school.
The final scores read differently this time, but each sub-regional was marked by drama, including the boys’ 2-1 overtime victory.
Franz played the hero again against Hburg, scoring less than five minutes into overtime to send his team onto tonight’s PIAA first round. The win would require a comeback, as would the girls’ improbable victory hours later.
The Hburg boys struck first with a goal shortly after halftime. Less than 30 seconds later, however, Franz answered for the Owls.
Despite being out-possessed nearly the entire way, Bradford found a way to hold off the Tigers and win, impressing a sizable Saturday-afternoon crowd.
As an unseasonably warm sun disappeared, however, the Lady Owls stole the show.
THEY TOO trailed in the second half against Hollidaysburg.
Hburg’s 47th-minute goal gave the Lady Tigers a 3-1 lead, and as the District 6 champions continued to attack, things looked bleak for Bradford.
The Lady Tigers first scored in the 6th minute but, like in the D9 final, Cowburn tied it two minutes later for Bradford. Hburg’s next two goals stood until the 53rd minute, however, when Cowburn and Prince scored two goals in a matter of seconds to level the score.
Every goal scored by the home side Saturday seemed to be scored in dramatic fashion. Whether regarding the deficit on the scoreboard or the time remaining on the clock, both Bradford sides kept the crowd guessing.
Both will now try to transfer the magic over into the PIAA first round, in which both fell last year.
THE LADY OWLS’ 2021 season ended with a 10-2 loss to District 7’s Montour at Parkway Field.
Hours later, the boys fell to D7’s West Allegheny, 10-0, to close their 2021 campaign. Those PIAA first-round games were played in a doubleheader, the same of which will be played tonight, as the boys host Ambridge at 5 p.m. before the girls welcome Mars at 7 p.m.
A win would put either side in the state quarterfinals but, given the firepower District 7 teams usually bring North, both Bradford teams will need a quality effort to advance.
The Ambridge boys enter the PIAA tournament at 13-7-2, having finished second in the D7 tournament. Bradford comes into the contest 11-9 overall but is riding the momentum of three consecutive postseason wins.
The Bradford girls enter the state playoffs at 14-4 while their opponent, D7 runner-up Mars, is 17-1. Like the boys, however, momentum is on the Lady Owls’ side, especially given that each visiting team lost its previous game.
Saturday’s sub-regional victories were encouraging steps forward for Bradford soccer. Winning tonight would be another leap in that direction.
