Despite Kane’s domination of the jumps and field events, the Bradford boys track and field team had too much speed and stamina for the Wolves, claiming a 78-64 victory Tuesday in the Owls’ home opener.
Bradford sophomore Brayden Frair took four 1st places by winning the 200 and 400 meters while also running a leg on the victorious 1600 and 3200-meter relay teams. Manny Diaz added three victories for the Owls, taking the 800 and 1600-meter runs while also running on the 1600 relay.
Leo Paterniti doubled in the 1600 relay and 3200 relay, also adding a 2nd place in the 800. Joe Caruso, meanwhile, doubled in the 3200 and 3200 relay while placing 2nd in the 800.
Chase Wineberg won the 110 hurdles for Bradford in a personal best time, also placing 2nd in high jump and triple jump. Logan Kohler added personal bests in both hurdle races, placing 1st in the 300 hurdles and 2nd in the 110 hurdles.
Danny Marasco posted personal bests in the 400 and long jump to go with a 1st in the 1600 relay. Marcus Terwilliger, meanwhile, added a leg to the 3200 relay and placed 3rd in high jump.
Enzo Aiello had a personal best in the pole vault to place 2nd, falling jump short of 10’ with a 9-6 leap. Anthony Giordano had a personal best in the discus for 3rd place, in the javelin for 2nd, and also in shot put.
Patrick French took 2nd in the discus and 3rd in shot put while Matt DeCasper and Gavin Neel tied for 3rd in the 100.
Kane cleaned up in the non-running events, as Sam Lundeen doubled in long jump and high jump while Ricky Zampogna took home the triple jump.
“(Kane) was missing a few people (Tuesday) and still gave us a great meet,” Bradford boys coach Tom Tessena said. “We had a lot of people contribute and we only had one senior score points. This was just the first or second meet for most of the guys so this is encouraging.”
Bradford altered its lineup Tuesday in preparation for Thursday’s sizable invitational at Mansfield University. It will be those types of events at which the Owls will prepare for the District 9 championships.
“We are going to lose quite a few dual meets but we are only aiming for Districts,” Tessena said. “Hopefully, we can take advantage of (Mansfield).”
AT BRADFORD Bradford 78, Kane 64
100: West (K) 12.1, 200: Frair (B) 25.2, 400: Frair (B) 54.4, 800: Diaz (B) 2:07.7, 1,600: Diaz (B) 4:40.7, 3,200: Caruso (B) 12:18, 400 relay: N/A, 1,600 relay: Bradford (Marasco, Paterniti, Diaz, Frair) 3:37.5, 3,200 relay: Bradford (Paterniti, Terwilliger, Caruso, Frair) 11:34, 110 hurdles: Wineberg (B) 17.2, 300 hurdles: Kohler (B) 47.5, long jump: xxx, triple jump: Zampogna (K) 43-11.5, high jump: Lundeen (K) 6-4, shot put: Brown (K) 45-9, discus: Huber (K) 126-0, pole vault: Stear (K) 11-6, javelin: Plants (K) 136-4