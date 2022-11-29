lohrman

Bradford boys soccer head coach Wes Lohrman (right) looks on during his team’s District 9 semifinal victory over DuBois in October. The 2022 season was Lohrman’s last after 18 years leading the Owls, as he leaves behind nine D9 championships and more than 200 victories.

 Era photo by Wade Aiken

Wes Lohrman coached many successful squads during his 18 years leading the Bradford boys.

The Owls won nine District 9 soccer championships under Lohrman and amassed a 209-119-8 record during his tenure.

