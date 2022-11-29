Wes Lohrman coached many successful squads during his 18 years leading the Bradford boys.
The Owls won nine District 9 soccer championships under Lohrman and amassed a 209-119-8 record during his tenure.
The patriarch of Owls soccer for nearly two decades, Lohrman knew the 2022 season would be his last. His Owls proceeded to send him off with one last championship, one that was won amidst an improbable postseason run.
Bradford not only successfully defended last year’s District 9 Class 3A championship, but followed that win with a PIAA tournament appearance.
Next year, Lohrman will step aside from coaching to continue his new role as assistant principal at George G. Blaisdell Elementary School. This fall, however, he enjoyed one last — and historic — ride.
“I’m thankful for every single person who has been a part of this soccer program, whether it has been with our high school or club teams throughout the years,” Lohrman said. “It’s not something that I’ve done by myself. It’s taken a community and I’m glad to see that the sport has thrived. It’s been a pleasure to be a part of so many successful teams.”
Bradford finished 11-10 in 2022, earning the No. 2 seed in the D9 playoffs. The Owls proceeded to upset top-seeded Clearfield in the District final before, five days later, shocking District 6 champion Hollidaysburg to qualify for states.
The accolades will last a lifetime. But, above all, Lohrman will remember nearly two decades worth of relationships sparked by soccer.
“When you’re in the moment, most coaches don’t think about the large-scale impact they have,” Lohrman said. “Touching base with former players in the last few weeks, it’s been cool and it is an honor to be a part of so many people’s lives and have an impact. I tried not to think about it during the season but, as we got closer to our playoff games, I tried to absorb every moment I could.”
Bradford returned many faces from a 2021 group that, despite an average regular season, showed up in a big way to win a District championship.
This year brought much of the same, as the Owls relied on two talented forwards while battling through their District 10 Region 5 schedule. Again, they showed up in not only the District title game, but their subsequent PIAA sub-regional, taking the program further into the state playoffs than it had ever previously been under Lohrman.
“While we may walk away with some emotional bruises from losses, the visualization of what we saw other teams do on the field helped us implement those things in practices and make them part of our daily routine,” Lohrman said. “When I saw we were ending with Erie High and McDowell, I wasn’t excited for it, but when we played those games and then played DuBois four days later in a playoff game, I was thankful. While we don’t want to build a culture that is okay with losing, we can look back at an 11-10 year and say it was really successful because of what we were able to learn and use to produce positive results and victories on our side.”
Jake Franz was the offensive spark the Owls leaned on. The junior scored 28 goals and dealt out 12 assists, scoring numerous big-time goals.
Among his game-winners were a pair of late goals that sealed a 3-1 victory in the D9 title game, plus a golden goal that stunned Hollidaysburg in overtime.
“Those playoff games were enjoyable to watch, to coach and to prepare for,” Lohrman said. “The guys were dialed in. While the record is pretty close to .500, those numbers don’t encapsulate all the learning, growth and success we ended up having.”
Mitch Strauss was Franz’s right-hand man, helping create chances with his pesky attacking style. The junior poured in 13 goals and 19 assists, including the opening goal of the D9 title game.
“(Franz and Strauss) are dangerous,” Lohrman said. “Other teams knew it, we knew it as coaches and we knew it as fans. Early in the season, (Strauss) garnered a lot of attention, which opened it up for (Franz) a little bit. Once Franz finally got all of his off-season rust knocked away, he’s lethal with his left foot. Everyone knows it’s coming and they still can’t stop it.”
Behind their two forwards, the Owls defended in numbers, relying on a mix of young and experienced players in their back half. Colin Conneely provided a steady senior presence in the midfield, totaling three goals and fourth assists, while Andy Mangold (3 goals, 3 assists) added a solid touch and an extra attacking option from the outside back position.
“(Conneely) did a great job of finding wide players, but also being able to get the ball into (Franz and Strauss),” Lohrman said. “He was able to find some seams behind where we could utilize Jake’s speed.
“When you have a defender that can come out of the back line like (Mangold) does, you really don’t know where he’s going to end up. For some coaches, that might seem scary, but Andy makes things happen, whether he was overlapping Lucas (Johnson), getting the ball toward the middle of the box for some short or dribbling down the byline for some back-angle crosses. He brought leadership to our back line.”
Johnson was Bradford’s top outside scoring option, tallying six goals and eight assists as a senior.
“(Johnson) has always had a good relationship with Jake up top and he worked well with Mitch when they’d switch across. Ward Kennedy was able to step up late in the season and provide us the fit we were looking for.”
Tristan Dragoone took over full-time goalkeeping duties as a junior, posting three shutouts and 153 saves.
“(Dragoone) stepped up this year,” Lohrman said. “He put his body on the line every day and stepped into that box to make some great saves throughout the season. A lot of our success comes from someone who is willing to step in, play goal and make the saves we need.”
Lohrman’s 18th season also brought a unique challenge — coaching his son. Landon Lohrman earned a starting spot and logged quality minutes along Bradford’s back line as a freshman, also notching an assist.
“Landon really worked this off-season and throughout the year to earn a starting spot in our defense,” Wes Lohrman said. “It was a pleasure working with him and watching him play not only as his coach, but as his father, too.”
Regardless of personnel, the Owls will have a new look next season without Lohrman on the sideline. He’ll leave behind not only 18 years of memories, but a program that has become a hub for boys soccer in District 9 and the Twin Tiers.
“Those are things you can’t replicate as a spectator,” Lohrman said. “Being on that sideline, investing hours with the players, time spent away from the field thinking about what you’re going to do when you get back to it… those are moments you can’t get back.”