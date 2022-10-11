By the team they reached the Senior Night ceremony, smiles were already frequent on the Bradford boys soccer team’s sideline.

The game had been all but decided by then, after all, as the Owls jumped on Corry with six goals in 10 minutes. Bradford recognized its six senior players at halftime and the Owls rolled to an 11-4 victory, saluting their seniors in style Monday at Parkway Field.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos