By the team they reached the Senior Night ceremony, smiles were already frequent on the Bradford boys soccer team’s sideline.
The game had been all but decided by then, after all, as the Owls jumped on Corry with six goals in 10 minutes. Bradford recognized its six senior players at halftime and the Owls rolled to an 11-4 victory, saluting their seniors in style Monday at Parkway Field.
“It was nice to get my seniors all on the field and I thought they did well,” Bradford head coach Wes Lohrman said. “We knew what we were going to get coming in, but we also knew what we had to work on because we know what is in front of us.”
Bradford previously defeated Corry, 12-1, three weeks ago.
Jake Franz led an offensive burst for the Owls out of the gate in Monday’s rematch, scoring five times himself in the first 10 minutes. He reached a hat trick in six minutes, and by then, the Owls already led by four.
Franz scored Bradford’s first goal on a through ball played by Mitch Strauss. The junior finished low to the left side to get the Owls on the board less than two minutes into the game before, two minutes later, Strauss stole a defensive mis-play, dribbled into the box and beat the goalkeeper low, as well.
Franz then scored on a direct kick from 21 yards out, and struck again a minute later on a feed from Lucas Johnson. Franz’s fourth goal came on a curling shot from the corner of the box, and his fifth on a rebound from a shot that came from Johnson.
Strauss scored his second goal at the 14-minute mark of the first half before things settled down. Bradford’s attackers ran circles around Corry’s defenders and the Owls controlled possession at midfield to continue feeding their front line.
Carter Linden got Corry on the board with 10 minutes left in the first half, then Enzo Aiello answered with a penalty kick goal for Bradford less than two minutes later.
With an 8-1 halftime lead, the Owls recognized their six seniors during the break.
Cade Bucher, Brendan Confer, Colin Conneely, Derek Correa, Johnson and Max Shaw were recognized for their contributions to the program. The group won a District 9 Class 3A championship last season and enjoyed an undefeated regular season in 2020.
They’ve had mixed results so far this season, but hope to make a push for the playoffs as they reach the home stretch of their schedule.
“These seniors have provided leadership for our younger guys,” Lohrman said. “Not all of them are captains, but to be a leader, you don’t need to be named a captain on your team. You just need to lead by your actions.
“From top to bottom, all six of our seniors do that. They don’t need to wear an arm band to be recognized as a leader; they know what they do and what they believe in is enough for everybody to look up to them.”
With a comfortable lead in-hand, Bradford saw two second-half goals from Franz and another by Confer. Franz finished with seven goals, while Andy Mangold and Strauss each had two assists. Conneely, Bucher and Johnson each added an assist. Tristan Dragoone made four saves in net.
Linden added two more and Devin Graham scored one for Corry, which surprised the Owls defense with some quality chances and finishes.
“There were a lot of things that needed to be worked on and addressed,” Lohrman said. “Conceding four goals tonight was really not in the cards for what we were planning for, so there are some things we need to clean up on the back side.
“In a game like this, your players need to challenge themselves even though there is a deficit on the board. Every time we step on the field, we need to be willing to grow and challenge ourselves, and I don’t think we did that tonight for 80 full minutes.”
The Owls still have work to do if they’re to defend their district title, but Wednesday’s comfortable victory provided a celebration of several players who have played a hand in Bradford’s recent winning seasons. The Owls will be back in action Wednesday, when they’ll travel to Meadville.