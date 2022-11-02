BROCKWAY — He and his team’s early attempts were unsuccessful.
But, when they needed him, the Bradford boys soccer team’s top scorer was there.
Jake Franz scored two goals in the late stages of Tuesday’s District 9 Class 3A championship game. The first erased Clearfield’s equalizer and the second sealed the game.
With a goal by Mitch Strauss and eight saves by Tristan Dragoone, the Owls powered their way to a 3-1 victory. In doing so, they claimed their second D9 championship in as many years, knocking off Clearfield in the final for the second consecutive season.
“This feeling never goes away,” Bradford head coach Wes Lohrman said. “I guess that’s the cool thing about coaching. The whole game, you have those butterflies and anxiety, but I just had belief that we did everything to get these guys ready to go, and they took everything we did in practice and applied it to the game.”
The Owls were the better team in the first half and were rewarded for it, as Strauss’ 30th-minute goal got them on the board after a slew of previous chances.
Bradford came out firing but the game settled down in the middle of the half, as Strauss and Franz tried to create offense but were repelled by Clearfield’s defense. The Bison’s first real chance came on a 24-yard free kick in the 25th minute, but Dragoone made a sprawling save and the Owls defended the ensuing corner.
Bradford finally broke through when Franz stole a pass from a defender and served the ball in to Strauss at the top of the 18-yard box. Strauss’ initial shot didn’t make it through the defense, but his rebound came back to him, and after getting the ball back to his right foot, the junior finished his second opportunity.
Clearfield opened the second half on the offensive, as an early shot by Evan Davis was saved by Dragoone and the Bison put the rebound over the crossbar. The chances went back and forth in the half’s opening minutes, as Bradford tried to maintain its lead by staying on the offensive.
The Owls successfully defended three corners in the middle of the half, but it was a 60th-minute throw-in that got Clearfield on the board. Zachary Krager got on the receiving end of the throw and headed it home, bringing the score level with 20 minutes to play.
“We expected (Clearfield) to come at us,” Lohrman said. “We knew they were dangerous in certain parts of the field and they took advantage of that throw-in and found the back of the net.”
That’s when Franz stepped in.
He answered less than a minute later, taking a ball from Alex Rimer up the right side before shaking two defenders. Positioning himself in a prime scoring area, Franz finished strongly to cancel out Clearfield’s goal.
After finally breaking through, Clearfield was back where it started, and the Bison didn’t muster much offense thereafter.
“It’s a real good thing having (Strauss) and (Franz) up top,” Lohrman said. “They work together well. We had just brought (Rimer) onto the field and he put a great ball down the line. Jake got on the end of it and was able to put it in the back of the net.”
Franz provided an insurance goal in the 74th minute on a screamer from the right-side numbers. Taking a feed from Lucas Johnson, Clearfield allowed Franz to get to his left foot again and he made them pay a second time.
“(Franz) is dangerous every time he gets the ball,” Lohrman said. “He likes to go at people, he likes to distribute and, more importantly, he likes to finish.”
Bradford’s defense clamped down Clearfield over the last 20 minutes, doing its part to complete the upset of the top-seeded Bison.
“Our back line of Cade Bucher, Brendan Confer, Landon Lohrman and Andy Mangold did a tremendous job shielding (Dragoone), defending corners and defending long crosses,” Wes Lohrman said. “Patrick French did an outstanding job of making sure they didn’t get many shots and Tristan made the saves we asked him to make. Johnson, Rimer and Ward Kennedy did a great job on the wing, so all the way through the lineup, I’m pleased with how everybody played.”
With another District title in-hand, the Owls will return home Saturday for a PIAA sub-regional game against District 6’s Hollidaysburg. A state playoff run would be a bonus, but for Lohrman’s group, Tuesday’s victory completed a season-long goal.