Bradford’s scoring chances were few and far between.
Thanks to opportunistic offense and a 13-save performance by goalkeeper Tristan Dragoone, however, the Owls out-lasted Hollidaysburg at Parkway Field Saturday to advance further into the PIAA playoffs than they ever have under 18th-year head coach Wes Lohrman.
After fighting off the District 6-champion Tigers for 80 minutes, Jake Franz’s golden goal sealed a 2-1 overtime victory for Bradford in a Class 3A sub-regional. It was Franz’s second of the game and his seventh of the postseason, but this goal was the biggest of his career, as it sent shell-shocked Hollidaysburg home and sent Bradford onto the next round of the PIAA playoffs.
“At the end of regulation, I said, let’s get this counter-attack,” Bradford head coach Wes Lohrman said. “Let’s work it back in behind and get it into the back of the net, and we were able to do that.”
Hollidaysburg possessed the ball for the majority of the game, building net-bound attacks while Bradford tried to strike on the counter. An aggressive Dragoone and a bend-don’t-break back line kept the Tigers off the score sheet most of the way, allowing Bradford’s savvy forwards to do enough to win.
Less than five minutes into the overtime period, Cade Bucher sent a long ball ahead to Franz, who capitalized on a misplay by an Hburg defender and got in on goal alone. Once he was one-on-one, Franz was as reliable as he has been all season, beating a sliding goalkeeper to send Bradford on.
“It’s a pattern play that we’ve been working on,” Lohrman said. “We know what our options on the field are and we know who we’re trying to get into specific spaces. (Franz) was the one who ended up with the ball and you’ve seen what he’s done for a lot of the season, so we found what we were looking for and we took advantage.”
After a scoreless opening period, the sides traded goals within less than 30 seconds of each other early in the second.
After Bradford failed to clear a ball in the 42nd minute, Eric Arbogast patiently settled it, found room to get to his right foot and buried a shot into the left-hand corner of the net. It was the breakthrough his team had sought for an entire half prior, but unfortunately for the Tigers, it wouldn’t last long.
Bradford immediately responded, as Mitch Strauss set up Franz in the box and the junior equalized. After a scoreless half and an offensive flurry, the sides were back to even.
“While they had more possession on the field, I thought the teams were relatively equal,” Lohrman said. “That parity comes when you go 0-0 into halftime then score within a minute of each other. Both teams came to play tonight and I can’t say enough about all of our guys on the field and off. I’m thankful for my team, thankful for my coaching staff and excited to move on.”
Hburg went back on the offensive after the goal exchange and Arbogast almost scored a second in the 53rd minute. He took a long pass and got behind the Owls defense, but Dragoone came out to make a sliding save and Abrobast tripped up on his way to the rebound.
Hburg continued to build attacks as the second half ticked away but Bradford began to find its offensive footing, too. The sides traded chances for the rest of regulation, including a shot by Hburg’s Nate Crum that rang hard off the crossbar with 90 seconds left.
“We knew they wanted to bring pressure and we knew the players they wanted to run through, getting pressure on us,” Lohrman said. “We were just trying to do our best job of sealing them off in the middle. We got a little disconnected in the center mid in the first half, and after talking to them, I think we made it a little more difficult to get through. We stuck close when we needed to stick close and we finished when we needed to finish.”
Bradford will be awarded with another home playoff game, as it will host District 7 third-place finisher Plum High at Parkway Field Tuesday. After nine District 9 championships under Lohrman, Saturday’s victory continued the dramatic postseason run that will cap his final campaign at the helm.
“It’s exciting,” Lohrman said. “I’m proud of them and proud of how they played. We were out-possessed for a large portion of the game but we did everything we needed to do.”