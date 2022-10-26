bsoc

Bradford’s Collin Conneely (20) and Andy Mangold (7) try to get in on net during a regular-season game against Corry. The Owls begin their District 9 Class 3A title defense tonight when they host DuBois in a semifinal.

 Era photo by Wade Aiken

With the chance to defend its title as District 9 Class 3A Champions on the line, Bradford boys soccer team has one last obstacle to hurdle: DuBois.

The Owls have plenty of playoff experience, having competed in the 3A playoffs every year since at least 2009. With a 2-0 victory a season prior against Clearfield, they were able to claim the title of Champion in last season’s postseason finale.

