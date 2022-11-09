Under siege early against Ambridge, it became clear the Bradford boys soccer team would need to employ the counter-attacking strategy that powered it into the PIAA playoffs.
In Tuesday’s first-round contest at Parkway Field, however, the District 7 runners-up were simply too much for the Owls.
A four-goal sequence over seven minutes of the first half built a sturdy lead that Ambridge wouldn’t surrender. The District 9-champion Owls’ season ended in a 7-0 defeat, as Bradford finished its season at 11-10.
“We knew we were going to be pressured and we knew it would be intense and, unfortunately, our momentum just hit a wall,” Bradford head coach Wes Lohrman said. “We gave them too many chances in the box and we knew that was how they had scored a lot of their goals. They have the ability to make some pretty goals but they like to get it into dangerous areas and just make things happen from there.”
Ambridge kept the pressure on Bradford early and often.
The Owls survived the initial wave, as goalkeeper Tristan Dragoone was busy keeping his lines clear, but a mid-half sequence turned the game on its head for Ambridge.
The Bridgers broke through on a 21st-minute goal by Preston Korol. An initial attempt went off the crossbar and a second shot was blocked before Korol finally put home the rebound.
The Bridgers added another three minutes later when Will Gruca scored on a shot from the edge of the 18-yard box that was screened by traffic and rolled its way into the far corner. They’d strike again 90 seconds later, as Anthony Powell took a feed in the box and found shooting space.
The fourth goal came at the 27-minute mark, scored by Ethan Grant.
“We just couldn’t clear it out, our tackling wasn’t what it should have been and I think we had a little of the (District 7) factor in the back of our minds,” Lohrman said. “Everything kind of compounded tonight and we couldn’t find our game or get our build-up going. Every time we even cleared our lines, we sent it back to them and just gave ourselves pressure after pressure. That dam was sure to break if we couldn’t find a way to possess, and we couldn’t find that tonight.”
Jake Franz sent a long shot off the crossbar in the 34th minute, Bradford’s first real threat to that point. Franz and Mitch Strauss tried to create in the attacking half like they have in recent postseason games, but the Ambridge defenders shut them down and kept the ball in Bradford’s half.
“We were missing some important pieces tonight,” Lohrman said. “We had some guys that came down with an illness, so we needed to fill a couple spots. I was pleased with how everybody stepped up and everybody played. They were ready to go from the start.”
Korol scored twice more in the second half, the first in the 47th minute and the second in the 53rd, before Zach Miller finished the scoring in the 79th minute. The Bridgers remained in control across the second half, not allowing Bradford much across midfield.
Bradford threatened again in the 63rd minute off a corner, but a header attempt by Enzo Aiello was saved. Dragoone finished with 14 saves in net for the Owls.
The Owls’ postseason run came to an end after victories over DuBois in the District 9 semifinals, Clearfield in the D9 final and Hollidaysburg in a sub-regional. This year’s D9 title was their second consecutive, as they beat Clearfield in last year’s District final, as well.
“I’m proud of them,” Lohrman said. “I’m proud of every single one of them, whether they had minutes or not. This was one of the first seasons where we had playoff practices and all 29 of our players came.
“Usually, once the regular season ends, our younger players fade off since they’re not mandatory practices. But, across the board from top to bottom this year, I’m thankful to have worked with this group and this coaching staff. I’m sad that it’s over and it’s always tough this time of year to say goodbye.”
The loss also marked the end of Lohrman’s 18-year tenure as leader of the Bradford boys soccer program. He led the Owls to nine District 9 titles, including this year’s run into the state playoffs as the No. 2 seed in D9.
“I really can’t put it into words,” Lohrman said. “It’s been a lot of time and energy. The program means a lot to me and it always will, so it’s emotional.”