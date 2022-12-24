boys

Pictured is the 2022 Big 30 Boys Soccer All-Star team. Front row (from left): Mitchell Ward (Fillmore), Eric Spring (Allegany-Limestone), Reiss Gaines (Bolivar-Richburg), Sam Edwards (Ellicottville), Jacob Hooftallen (Coudersport). Back row: Zach Luce (Allegany-Limestone), Brent Zubikowski (Fillmore), Luke Colombo (Fillmore), Cole Faulkner (Portville), Jett Ruding (Port Allegany), Mitchell Strauss (Bradford), Quintin Allen (Olean). Missing from the photo were Jack Conroy (Allegany-Limestone), Jake Franz (Bradford), Michael Cole (Portville).

 Sam Wilson/Olean Times Herald

It would be difficult to come up with a better senior-season résumé.

Fillmore’s Mitchell Ward had already established himself as one of the best boys soccer forwards in the area as a two-time Big 30 All-Star as a sophomore and junior, winning the 2020 Big 30 Player of the Year as a sophomore. But the end of his junior year left a bitter taste for Ward and the rest of his Eagles teammates.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos