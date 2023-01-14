DUBOIS — Facing off against District 9 opponent DuBois, the Bradford swimming team found stiff competition.
Despite the best efforts and fast times of their swimmers, the boys fell just short of victory, losing 77-73, while the girls found a silver lining in their 109-40 defeat in several first-place finishes.
Throughout the closely contested meet, several Owls found first place finishes, such as Harris Bell for the boys and Bella Rhoades for the girls.
Bell started the day by coming in first in the 200-yard individual medley before beating out four competitors for first place in the 100-yard breaststroke and winning the 100-yard breast. Rhoades also got two top finishes, securing first in the 50-yard free with a time of 26.62 and in the 100-yard free, where she was able to beat the competition by four seconds.
Alongside Bell was Owen Troisi, who took home a personal record in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.78. Both Bell and Troisi also participated in the 400-yard free relay, finishing in first and avenged their loss in the 200-yard free relay, where Bradford fell short of the gold by just 11 milliseconds.
“This was a very exciting meet for the team. I was very pleased with all the boys,” said Bradford head coach Jeff Cattoni, “Especially Harris Bell anchoring the free relays.”
Peyton Haight got a win during the meet, beating his competition in the boys 100-yard free by 13 seconds, while Ward Kennedy and Matt Galbraith earned individual achievements by setting personal best times in their events against DuBois.
Steven Williams claimed first in the 500-yard free, second place in the 200-yard free as well as being part of the 200- and 400-yard free relay that took home second and first place respectively. Freshman Sean Storer finished in second place in both the 100-yard fly and 100-yard backstroke.
Karsyn Gracey-Dalton also helped get the girls on the board, placing first in the 100-yard backstroke and second in the 200-yard individual medley. Carly Evers finished in second place during the 100-yard backstroke.
“Our numbers were low compared to the Dubois team due to some injuries,” said Cattoni, “But the girls overcame those numbers and showed we can still swim fast and get some first places.”
Both the boys and girls swim team will compete against 20 other teams from around the state in the Arctic Classic Invitational in Clearfield this Saturday.
“Overall, the team looked good. I was very happy with how our underwaters, turns, and starts looked,” said Cattoni. “I am very excited to see some faster times in the next few meets.”