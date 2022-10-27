port girls

Port Allegany’s Evin Stauffer (left) runs with the ball during a mid-season game against Elk County Catholic. Stauffer’s goal scoring helped power Port’s late-season surge.

 Era photo by Pam Fischer

PORT ALLEGANY — While unable to qualify for the District 9 Class A playoffs due to early-season struggles, the Port Allegany girls soccer team still had a turn-around season consisting of underdog victories, forceful offense and team development, all under the helm of a new coach.

As the 2022 season kicked off for the Lady Gators, it did so with Justin Tanner in charge. Tanner, who is in the midst of his second year teaching at Port Allegany High School, stepped into the role with a balanced team of veteran and incoming players at his disposal.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos