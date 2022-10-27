PORT ALLEGANY — While unable to qualify for the District 9 Class A playoffs due to early-season struggles, the Port Allegany girls soccer team still had a turn-around season consisting of underdog victories, forceful offense and team development, all under the helm of a new coach.
As the 2022 season kicked off for the Lady Gators, it did so with Justin Tanner in charge. Tanner, who is in the midst of his second year teaching at Port Allegany High School, stepped into the role with a balanced team of veteran and incoming players at his disposal.
“I saw that we had a really big senior group. We had 10 senior girls in total, so I was excited about that because I thought it was going to bring a lot of experience to the team,” said Tanner. “Then we had 12 freshmen so we had a lot of young kids to work with too. I thought it was going to be a nice healthy balance to work with. That’s one of the things I was looking forward to.”
Fresh out of the gate, the Lady Gators struggled to hit the ground running. The Lady Gators season opened with a 3-0 shutout loss to Elk County Catholic, which snowballed into a six-game losing streak. Surrendering 12 goals to its first six opponents, Port only found the back of the net three times.
However, while experimenting with adjustments, rotations and formations, Tanner’s squad found success late in the season. After scoring only three goals in the first six games, the Lady Gators bounced back by scoring a combined 28 in the last 11 contests, including a 7-0 victory over Curwensville and two wins over St. Marys, a team the Lady Gators have not been able to beat in several years.
During that period, Port only allowed 16 goals from their matchups.
After starting the season 0-6, Port won six of its last 11 games, finishing the season 6-10-1, the sole tie of the season taking place during a rematch with top-ranked ECC which ended in double overtime at 2-2. Even in the games the Lady Gators lost, only three of them were by more than one goal, thanks to goalkeeper Breille Budd’s hardwork in the crease, tallying 147 saves throughout the year.
“I don’t know if (the team’s hot streak) came down to any one thing. We started the season in a trench,” said Tanner. “Some of our leading scorers really started to score. It just started to click. The team we were capable of being eally showed up to play.”
Evin Stauffer carried the load offensively throughout the year, scoring 18 of the team’s 31 total goals, even having three consecutive hat tricks against Ridgway, Curwensville and St. Marys, where she sealed the 3-2 victory. Her efforts this season led to her ending her career with over 50 goals.
“Going into the season, Evin was definitely a leader of the team,” said Tanner. “She was able to step up in a big way.”
Olivia Schott also contributed to offense as the Lady Gators’ second leading scorer with six goals on the season, followed by Abby Lutz with four, Kailey Bartlett with two and Thea Petruzzi with one.
“I think that the seniors really stepped up in a big way and got to finish their careers strong and I’m looking forward to seeing what the freshman can do in the years to come,” said Tanner on reflecting on the season. “This was an awesome team to start my coaching career with on the varsity level. I couldn’t have asked for a better team.”