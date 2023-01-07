Hamlin update

An artist's portrait of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is displayed outside UC Medical Center, where Hamlin remains hospitalized, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Cincinnati. Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling "remarkable improvement over the last 24 hours," the team announced on Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field.

 Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK — Doctors described Damar Hamlin's neurological function as "excellent" Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday.

In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe on his own but remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin took a major step forward in his recovery on Friday when he was taken off a ventilator and showed an ability to speak.

