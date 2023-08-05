Beer Barn Golf League — Week 14Ed Konwinski and Jim Stoltz (14) vs Mike Corignani and Greg Moyer (6)
Frank Arlington and Mike Kelley (14) vs Bob Mongillo and Kevin Moyer (6)
Mark Smith and Joe Mangione (13.5) vs Colin Holzwarth and Ed Holzwarth (6.5)
Jeremy Cressley and George Corignani (13.5) vs Chuck Ridenour and Mike Caruso (6.5)
Chris Kervin and Tom Welch (13) vs Jim Rinfrette and Dave Rinfrette (7)
Steve Morgan and Steve Mongillo (13) vs Mike Speaker and Kevin McNamara (7)
Rob Mitchell and CJ Mackey (12) vs Chris Smith and Evan Smith (8)
Josh Cobb and Zach Stark (11.5) vs Zach Smith and Danny Rinfrette (8.5)
Anthony Zimbardi and Shawn Mosier (11) vs Bubba Reese and Blaine Miller (9)
Tom Salada and Steve Hepfer (10.5) vs Tyler Smith and Mike Leet (9.5)
Low Gross: Tyler Smith (35)
Team Low Gross:
Flight No. 1: Chris Smith and Evan Smith (74)
Flight No. 2: Jeremy Cressley and George Corignani (86)
Low Net: George Corignani (30)
Team Low Net:
Flight No. 1: Steve Morgan and Steve Mongillo (61)
Flight No. 2: Ed Konwinski and Jim Stoltz (65)
Closest to Pin on No. 3: Tyler Smith (14’6”)
Closest to Pin on No. 7: Zach Smith (5’7”)
Marshall Insurance Golf League — Week 11Lee Zimmerman and Jody Zimmerman (13) vs Joe Roulo and Mike Cauley (7)
Matt Minich and Mike Strotman (11) vs Myron Jones and Doug Butler (9)
Jeff Hilzinger and Dan Kloss (11.5) vs Barry Burritt and Molly Cummiskey (8.5)
Jim Kelley and Mark Kelley (10) vs Al Scott and Dave Faller (10)
Bob Deloe and Dave Bleem (12) vs Kirk Zandy and Roger Pais (8)
Todd Szczech and Mark Austin (5.5) vs Dean Hinchman and Larry Musser (14.5)
Low Gross: Mark Kelley (38)
Low Net: Kirk Zandy (32)
Most 6’s: (Dan Kloss (4)
Minich Electric Men’s Golf League — Week 11Scott Quinn and Rick Cottillion (7.5) vs Zach Smith and Tony Scrivo (10.5)
Ben Troutman and Brad Byerly (10.5) vs Brett Butler and John Carls (7.5)
Bill Potter and Wendell Wallace (10) vs Mike Cercone and Dan Minich (8)
Mark Cotton and Keary Rouff (9.5) vs Mike Butler and Mark Smith (8.5)
Steve Mongillo and Steve Hepfer (7.5) vs Lee Zimmerman and Kevin Kelley (10.5)
Jeff Hardy and Jim Persichini (13) vs Steve Moyer and Dan Meister (5)
Anthony Zimbardi and Jeremy Cressley (11) vs Tom Defibaugh and Ken Hogue (7)
Pat Buccollini and Matt Minich (12) vs Tyler Smith and John Obermeyer (6)
Closest to Pin No. 3: Zach Smith (12’4”)
Closest to Pin No. 7: Kevin Kelley (24’)
Low Gross: Anthony Zimbardi (37)
Low Net: Pat Buccollini (32)
Gross Skins:
Hole No. 6: Anthony Zimbardi
Hole No. 8: Bill Potter
Hole No. 9: Steve Mongillo
Net Skins:
Hole No. 2: Kevin Kelley
Hole No. 3: Jim Persichini
Hole No. 9: Steve Mongillo
Minich Electric Ladies Golf League — Week 10Brenda Cline and Susan Teribery (7.5) vs Tammi Rouff and Shelly Tominez (12.5)
Nellie Wallace and Toot Potter (12) vs Kim VanHorn and Christine Minich (8)
Colleen Gleason and Mary Gibbs (14.5) vs Nancy Hepfer and Jill Zickefoose (5.5)
Dottie Sturm and Sue Aljoe (7) vs Jody Zimmerman and Erin Leet (13)
Staci Frantz and Jan Burton (6.5) vs Elyse Godding and Lisa Godding (13.5)
Joanie Kelley and Nancy Sipko (11) vs Sharon Daniels and Barb Close (9)
Chris Hannon and Molly Cummiskey (12.5) vs Brooke Butler and Brittany Fair (7.5)
Gleason Construction Golf LeagueChach Colestro and Mike Viola (4) vs Kevin MacNamara and Gabe Chamberlain (2)
Kevin Kelley and Mark Cotton (6) vs Jeremy Survil and Chad Gordon (0)
Jim Yurk and Mike Reese (6) vs Sammy Lemon and Eric Johnson (0)
Neil Payne and Jeff Everett (6) vs Steve Murphey and Greg Randolph (0)
Zach Stark and Brian Hobbs (6) vs Tua Greenberg and Mike Ward (0)
Steve Fishkin and Anthony Zimbardi (4) vs Steve Ackerman and Steve Caskey (2)
Low Gross: Jim Yurk (37)
Low Net: Kevin MacNamara (33)
Closest To Pin No. 13: Chad Gordon (20’)