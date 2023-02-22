SPORTS-ALEXANDER-IT-WAS-ORDEAL-BUT-1-LD.jpg

Jon Rahm with Tiger Woods who hosted the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club Sunday, February 19, 2023. Rahm won the tournament at -17. Max Homa of Valencia, CA, finished second at -15.

 David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG/TNS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The vantage point was as good as any at Riviera for a clear view of Tiger Woods, and considering how little he plays, Tiger sightings are rare these days.

The man positioned himself behind a stationary TV camera in a tower behind the 12th green as Woods made his way to the 13th tee. He was talking. He was loud. He wouldn’t stop. At one point, Christiaan Bezuidenhout had to back off his shot.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos